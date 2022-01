(January 19, 2022) The beauty of Ward Brown’s new single “I’m Coming Home” is that it can work on so many levels. The tune is a romantic ballad about a man who is excited to come home to the woman he loves after a long day at the office, or even months or years of being deployed. However, the theme of a homecoming and connecting with those we love after being disconnected from them for so long takes on a different and deeper meaning after what Brown and the rest of the world have been through and are still going through.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO