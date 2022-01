CHICAGO (CBS) — A state inspector was caught on camera groping a doggy daycare owner in Bucktown, and CBS 2 has learned he won’t be facing criminal charges. The Illinois Department of Agriculture inspector, Jose Guillen, was fired after we first broke the story last summer. Soon afterward, many other accusers came forward. CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey on Thursday dug into why prosecutors are not pursuing a case against Guillen. “Then he starts putting his hand on my shoulder, on my arm, on my back. I didn’t know what to do. I was just like, let it happen and be over,” Leah...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO