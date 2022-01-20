ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

SMPD investigate 4th shooting this week, victim airlifted to Cottage Hospital

By Joe Buttitta
 3 days ago

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - A male victim was transported to the hospital Wednesday night after being shot in Santa Maria.

The shooting was reported to SMPD around 11:30 p.m. in the area of Colebrook Drive and Barrington Drive. Officers found the adult male with a single gunshot wound to the torso, according to police.

The victim, only identified as an adult Hispanic male, was transported to Marian Medical Center and was eventually flown to Cottage Hospital for treatment. His status as of Thursday morning is unknown.

Police say they have no information on a suspect. And the investigation in ongoing.

Not only is this concerning to the police department. The community feels the same way.

A total of four shootings happened in just four days.

Wednesday night was the most recent one

The shooting was reported at around 11:30 in the area of Colebrook and Barrington drive.

There was also one near North Miller, another one near Atkinson Park.

Followed by one near Cook Street.

Police say there are no reports of anyone hurt at this particular shooting.

But what is most concerning to police and the community are the volume of shootings in the last week.

“They’re doing all they can to track down the leads on these cases,” said Santa Maria Police LT. Russ Mengel

“It's pretty crazy honestly,” said resident Mario Carreno.

“I really am concerned about the kids down there doing nothing,” said Orcutt resident Tim Sheppard.

The community also hopes everybody can come together during this time of need.

If anybody has information on these incidents, officers ask to call the police department.

