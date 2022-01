Intel has placed the first order with ASML for an advanced chipmaking machine that is still on the drawing board and won't be delivered for years. The move is being seen as an attempt to get ahead of its rivals in a booming industry. Intel is trying to win back its position as maker of the smallest and fastest chips from current leader TSMC, had previously identified itself as the first buyer of a High NA machine, ASML's EXE:5000, which is expected to help manufacturers shrink chip sizes later this decade.

