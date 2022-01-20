ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Caitlyn Jenner slams trans swimmer Lia Thomas for competing in women's sports, saying it's unfair

By Sinéad Baker,Barnaby Lane
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47sLAq_0dqrUKJb00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mBR2V_0dqrUKJb00
Caitlyn Jenner.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

  • Caitlyn Jenner said it is unfair for transgender women to compete in women's sports.
  • She spoke specifically about college athlete Lia Thomas, a University of Pennsylvania swimmer.
  • Jenner is herself a former athlete, and won an Olympic gold before she transitioned.

Caitlyn Jenner said it is unfair for transgender swimmer Lia Thomas to compete in women's sport.

Thomas, 22, competed for the men's swimming team University of Pennsylvania for three years before switching to compete for the women's team in 2020 after transitioning.

She has since broken a number of US women's swimming records, including the 200 meter and 500 meter freestyle records at the Zippy Invitational Event in Akron, Ohio.

In the 500 meter freestyle at the December event, Thomas finished 14 seconds faster than the second placed swimmer.

Speaking with Fox News, Jenner, who won a gold medal in the decathlon at the 1976 Olympics in Montreal before she transitioned, said: "We need to protect women's sports.

"I respect her decision to live her life authentically. 100%. But that also comes with responsibility and some integrity. I don't know why she's doing this."

Jenner added that Thomas competing in women's sports is also "not good for the trans community" because she believes that it could distract from other issues like the high rate of suicide among trans people.

She also said that Thomas had certain biological advantages that meant she could swim faster.

"It's also not good for women's sports. It's unfortunate that this is happening," she said. "All of this woke world that we're living in right now is not working.

"I feel sorry for the other athletes that are out there."

Earlier this month, Olympian swimmer Michael Phelps suggested that Thomas' presence in women's sports wasn't fair, likening it to doping.

"I believe we all should feel comfortable with who we are in our own skin," he said. "But I think sports should all be played on an even playing field. I don't know what that looks like in the future."

Thomas could soon be barred from competing, however

The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) on Wednesday voted in support of changes to its policy regarding transgender athletes.

The new policy proposed would mean transgender student-athletes need to adhere to testosterone level rules set by their respective sports' national and international governing bodies.

Previously, transgender women were allowed to compete in women's events if they had undergone a year of hormone-suppression therapy.

It is unclear whether Thomas, who began her transition in 2019, would be able to pass testosterone level tests, which could, in turn, jeopardize her ability to compete in the upcoming NCAA Championships.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PHhCS_0dqrUKJb00
Lia Thomas.

Getty/Hunter Martin

The NCAA said its new policy would "ensure transgender student-athletes fair, respectful, and legal access to collegiate sports teams based on current medical and legal knowledge."

However, the changes have been criticized by some, with the College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America accusing the NCAA of a "failure to take the lead in this important discussion."

The University of Pennsylvania's swimming team did not immediately respond for Insider's request for comment how the NCAA rule changes might impact Thomas.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 107

Melinda Buffington Asher
3d ago

Way to speak up Caitlyn!!! You are absolutely the perfect person to have an opinion about this subject because you are an athlete and are a transgender.

Reply(7)
89
Calvin Landers
3d ago

I don't understand Transgender but I do know this if LeBron James and Kevin Durant tuck their hotdogs they shouldn't be in WNBA lmao 😂 🤣 😆

Reply(2)
55
simone
3d ago

Lia Thomas needs to have all swimming medals as a woman suspended due to unfair disadvantages as a biological male. How can any decent athlete accept cheating as a win! Her moral character is unacceptable!

Reply(4)
58
Related
foxsanantonio.com

Caitlyn Jenner wants transgender athletes to stop competing against biological women

Olympic gold medalist Caitlyn Jenner voiced her opinions on transgender athletes born biological males participating in women's sports, following the success of transgender swimmer Lia Thomas. Jenner emphasized that she does not believe transgender athletes should compete in sports of the gender to which they have transitioned. "We need to...
SOCIETY
Larry Brown Sports

Caitlyn Jenner speaks out against Lia Thomas situation

The topic of transgender athletes competing in women’s sports has generated quite a bit of controversy recently, and Caitlyn Jenner’s stance on it has not changed. Jenner, a transgender woman and Olympic gold medalist, was asked about the Lia Thomas situation during an appearance on FOX’s “America Reports” this week. Thomas was born a man but has been dominating in women’s swimming at the University of Pennsylvania. Jenner said she does not believe Thomas should be able to complete in women’s sports.
CELEBRITIES
iheart.com

UPenn’s Transgender Swimmer Loses To Yale’s Transgender Swimmer

University of Pennsylvania transgender swimmer Lia Thomas was crushed in two female events over the weekend by a competitor who is transition from female to male. “Transgender University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas was crushed twice in a women's swim meet by another transgender competitor who is transitioning from female to male - first in the 100-yard freestyle, where she placed fifth, and then again in the 400-yard freestyle relay.
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
mmanews.com

Fallon Fox Shares ‘Proof’ Transgender Athletes Don’t Have An Advantage

Fallon Fox has presented data in an attempt to debunk the claim that transgender female athletes have a physical advantage over cisgender female athletes. The topic of transgender women competing against cisgender women in sports has been a hot topic in recent months. This includes MMA, where transgender female Alana McLaughlin made her victorious debut last September.
SOCIETY
Washington Examiner

Feminists' silence over transgender swimmer shows they really never cared about women

Over the years, feminists, especially third-wave feminists, have diligently worked to dismantle the alleged "patriarchy." From their support for abortion to gender equality in schools, athletics, and salaries to emphasizing sexual harassment, abuse, and assault, feminists have effectively shaped the country's sociocultural spectrum in the 21st century. So it's beyond...
SOCIETY
SwimInfo

Olympian Erika Brown: ‘We Cannot Allow Transgender Females to Compete Against Biological Women’

Olympian Erika Brown: ‘We Cannot Allow Transgender Females to Compete Against Biological Women’. Three weeks after the Lia Thomas controversy first emerged in the national spotlight, an active athlete has spoken out against the involvement of Thomas in women’s sports. Via her Instagram account, Erika Brown, a member of Team USA at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, expressed that biological women are at a disadvantage when racing against transgender women. At the end of her Instagram post, Brown said she hopes her willingness to speak out will lead to others speaking out as well.
SOCIETY
Lewiston Morning Tribune

Calling Lia Thomas a cheater is not transphobic

If you want one exemplar of the moral and intellectual chaos that characterizes the age in which we live, there are a number of candidates:. “Having fewer police leads to a decrease in violent crime” is one. “Men give birth” is another. But perhaps the most obvious moral...
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Caitlyn Jenner
Person
Michael Phelps
NBC News

NCAA's new trans athlete guidelines sow confusion amid Lia Thomas debate

The NCAA’s new policy for transgender athletes lacks clarity and could be difficult to enforce, advocates on both sides of the issue say. The NCAA updated the policy after weeks of pressure from critics who say it’s unfair for Lia Thomas — a transgender swimmer at the University of Pennsylvania who broke multiple records at a meet last month — to compete on the women’s swim team. But even though the NCAA appears to have “caved,” as some advocates say, to increasing criticism, the new policy likely won’t affect Thomas’ ability to compete.
COLLEGE SPORTS
fox40jackson.com

Lia Thomas: UPenn swimmer’s parent ‘furious’ over transgender athlete’s rise

Parents and women’s sports advocates are slamming the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) for “passing the buck” on its transgender student-athlete policy after the organization announced a change Wednesday on testosterone requirements. The NCAA Board of Governors voted in support of a sport-by-sport approach to transgender participation,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
KION News Channel 5/46

NCAA’s ‘sport-by-sport approach to transgender participation’ stirs debate

(CNN) -- A new NCAA policy allowing the national governing body for each sport to determine the eligibility of transgender athletes has come under fire by observers on the various sides of a highly charged debate over participation in college sports. The policy, announced late Wednesday, comes as University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas -- scheduled to compete The post NCAA’s ‘sport-by-sport approach to transgender participation’ stirs debate appeared first on KION546.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Washington Times

Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas maintains dominance with two wins against Harvard

Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas built on her record-breaking collegiate season by winning two races at Saturday’s meet against Harvard University as she continues her hotly contested march to the NCAA women’s championships. The University of Pennsylvania senior took first in the 100- and 200-yard freestyle events, edging the...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trans Women#Swimmer#Trans People#Racism#Axelle#Fox News#Olympian
uticaphoenix.net

Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas stays the course

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Shaking out her arms in bursts of circular punches into the air in front of her, Penn swimmer Lia Thomas stepped up to the starting blocks for her second race of the day, the 200-yard freestyle. On Saturday at Harvard’s Blodgett Pool, it was quiet. And not just in the way it is before the start of a race.
SOCIETY
Insider

Insider

270K+
Followers
21K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy