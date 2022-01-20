ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PhotoShelter Acquires UK-Based Third Light to Accelerate Growth and Global Leadership in Digital Asset Management

Cover picture for the articlePhotoShelter, a leading provider of digital asset management (DAM) software trusted by thousands of global organizations and enterprises, announced today that it has acquired Third Light, a UK-based DAM software provider. The acquisition was made in partnership with PhotoShelter’s investor Clearhaven Partners (“Clearhaven”), a software and technology focused private equity firm...

channele2e.com

CI&T Acquires Digital Transformation Agency Somo Global

Global systems integrator CI&T has acquired digital transformation product agency Somo Global to expand its reach across EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa). This is technology M&A deal number 98 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See more than 1,000 technology M&A deals for 2022, 2021 and 2020 listed here.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Pixis (Formerly Pyxis One) Raises $100M in SoftBank Vision Fund 2-led Series C to Grow Its Codeless AI Infrastructure

Pixis (formerly known as Pyxis One), a leading provider of contextual codeless AI infrastructure for complete marketing optimization, today announced it has secured US $100M in Series C funding. Pixis will leverage the fresh funds to help the company rapidly scale its AI platforms and plugins, as well as accelerate expansions across North America, Europe, and APAC.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Astera Software Launches New Turnkey Data Warehousing Service to Enable Faster Insight Extraction

Astera Software launches a new turnkey data warehousing service allowing businesses to get access to a custom-built data warehouse. Leading data management and warehousing solution provider, Astera Software, launches a new turnkey data warehousing service allowing businesses to get access to a custom-built data warehouse to enhance their data analytics architecture.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Shoppertainment Pioneer Firework Adds Senior Executives Hailing from Google, Snap, American Express, and Albertsons to Its Leadership Team

Leading livestream ecommerce and shoppable video platform provider, Firework, announced today the addition of four key executives to its growing roster of high-profile personnel. Livestream commerce platform provider Firework announced four new appointments to its executive leadership team – Suzanne Strasser Grant, Steve Stafford, Eva Wang, and Mark Wurtzel. These...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

DQLabs Announces New SVP Revenue – Lance Keel

DQLabs.ai, an industry leading provider of augmented data management platforms and data quality, announced the addition of Lance Keel as Senior Vice President of Revenue. Lance is well known and admired as a prominent executive leader in the data management and data quality arena. His years of experience and dedication to providing leadership and direction are a valuable addition to the DQLabs team.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Yieldmo Expands into UK Market with New Senior Appointment

Stephen Cutbill joins the advertising technology company in a newly created UK General Manager position. Yieldmo, a leading advertising technology company that operates a smart exchange for buyers and sellers, has announced the appointment of Stephen Cutbill in the newly created role of UK General Manager. Stephen will spearhead developing and executing the company’s local strategy, as well as acquiring new clients. The move signals the company’s commitment to international expansion, especially in the UK market.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Open Influence Launches Go Prism Self-Serve SaaS Solution, an Innovative Influencer Marketing and Insights Tool for Social Media Marketers

Go Prism is the Proprietary Social Intelligence Platform for Brand Safety, Influencer Discovery, Performance Benchmarking, and Competitive Insights. “The Competitive Insights, Performance Benchmarks, and Brand Safety features have been a game-changer for us as we look to earn RFPs from major retail brands,” said Alden Reiman, CEO and Founder of The Reiman Agency.
INTERNET
Seeking Alpha

Digital Ally's healthcare unit acquires third billing firm

Digital Ally's (NASDAQ:DGLY) healthcare subsidiary Nobility Healthcare announces acquisition of a billing company for $2.1M consideration. This acquisition introduces a new vertical for Nobility Healthcare as it is focused on providing insurance claim reimbursement billing and revenue cycle management to dentists and dental practices, that is different from company's prior two acquisition of billing companies focused on medical providers.
BUSINESS
CMSWire

martechseries.com

Smith Acquires Digital Marketing Agency Adept to Deliver Growth Acceleration Across All Stages of the Customer Journey

Smith, a global performance commerce agency, is thrilled to announce the acquisition of Adept, a Columbus, Ohio-based agency best known for maximizing brand growth through digital marketing. Through this acquisition, the agency will deliver on its commitment to relentless optimization across all stages of the customer journey, transforming potential into performance.
COLUMBUS, OH
martechseries.com

Celonis Accelerates Growth as the Leader in Execution Management with Three of Technology’s Most Dynamic and Innovative Executives

As Process Mining and Execution Management Define the Future of Business, the Market Leader Announces Vaishnavi Sashikanth as Chief Engineering Officer, Chris Donato as President of Global Sales, and Gene Reznik as SVP, Ecosystem & Industries. Celonis, the global leader in execution management and creator of process mining, announced the...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Mediaocean Expands Leadership Team with Appointments of John Malysiak and Perianne Grignon

Industry veterans appointed to newly-created roles, SVP of Cross-Platform Solutions and VP of Strategy for Agency Solutions. Mediaocean, the mission-critical platform for omnichannel advertising, has announced the appointment of two new executives, John Malysiak and Perianne Grignon, to expand the company’s leadership and expertise in omnichannel and cross-platform solutions. Malysiak has been appointed to SVP of Cross-Platform Solutions, where he will ensure the continued adoption of product integrations and customer innovations. Grignon has joined the company as VP of Strategy for Agency Solutions, where she will lead Mediaocean’s core systems strategy for agency partners, including buyer workflow, global plans, and media finance.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

O’Reilly Announces Another High-Growth Year as Organizations Prioritize Learning and Development

O’Reilly, the premier source for insight-driven learning on technology and business, today announced that the company achieved 47.4% year-over-year sales growth in enterprise bookings, bringing overall sales growth across its enterprise learning solution to 17.5% in 2021. With well over 20 million people quitting their jobs in the second half of 2021, finding and retaining talent is becoming increasingly challenging. And ​​nearly 90% of employees want training available anywhere and anytime they need it. As a result, enterprise organizations are prioritizing investments in learning and training.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Braze Unveils Results of Second Annual Customer Engagement Review

94% of brands rated their customer engagement practices as excellent or good. Braze (Nasdaq: BRZE), the comprehensive customer engagement platform that powers interactions between consumers and the brands they love, today released its second annual Customer Engagement Review. Combining data from the Braze platform, with the results from a global survey of 1,500+ marketing decision makers across 14 global markets, the report unveils macro trends within customer engagement that emerged in 2021, how customer engagement has evolved over the past year, and opportunities for improvement and growth for 2022.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Diligent Boards Integrates with Microsoft Teams to Drive Secure and Strategic Collaboration in Board Meetings

Organizations can now leverage Diligent’s leading governance software to drive secure collaboration, strategic insights and better decision-making in Teams. Diligent, a global leader in modern governance providing SaaS solutions across governance, risk, compliance and ESG, announces the integration of Diligent Boards with Microsoft Teams. Customers can now use Diligent’s board governance software while using Teams, driving better decision-making by providing organizations with a secure way to access critical governance intelligence and meeting resources.
SOFTWARE
mix929.com

Novogratz’ Galaxy Digital hires Blackstone executive for asset management arm

BOSTON (Reuters) – Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd, a crypto-oriented financial services firm, on Thursday said it hired an executive from asset management giant Blackstone Group to help grow its business and expand product offerings. William Burt, a former managing director at Blackstone, joined Galaxy Digital as chief operating officer...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

2022’s First SPAC and Metaverse Investment Opportunities Virtual Investment Conference in Hong Kong

LBS (Leverage Big Strategies) Communications Consulting Limited (“LBS”), a professional strategy-based investor relations consulting firm based the Greater China region with global presence, today successfully organized the first Virtual Investment Conference, “Invest For a Better World With Innovation – from SPAC to the Metaverse” in 2022, along with New Vision Asset Management and Mileage Communications from Singapore and under the support from our media platform partner, Futu and Hong Kong Economic Digest.
MARKETS
martechseries.com

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. Enters into Agreement with UNIFD to Expand Connected TV Reach for Programmatic

Adding CTV devices like Roku, FireTv, Samsung further expands advertising opportunities for marketers. Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) (the “Company”), a leading provider of next-generation advertising, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with UNIFD, a digital media company focused on driving brand awareness across emerging channels, for its programmatic advertising placements for Roku, FireTv, Samsung and other Connected TV (CTV) Devices. UNIFD, with its 275+ and ever-expanding CTV marketplace covering the nation’s top news channels, entertainment channels as well as sports, 85 million monthly advertising opportunities and a 98% completion rate, is known for its transparency and ability to drive performance and brand awareness across emerging channels. The collaboration will allow marketers to add Roku and other high performing CTV inventory to their programmatic media buy and help marketers reach the users across mobile desktop and connected TV ecosystems.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

FullStory Appoints Edelita Tichepco as Chief Financial Officer

Senior finance executive brings decades of experience in guiding growth to leadership team. FullStory, the market and technology leader in Digital Experience Intelligence (DXI), announced the appointment of Edelita Tichepco as the company’s first Chief Financial Officer. Tichepco brings more than 20 years of financial and technology industry experience to the FullStory senior leadership team and most recently served as Vice President of Finance & Investor Relations at Anaplan, Inc., where she was instrumental in guiding the company’s initial public offering. In her new role, Tichepco will oversee all aspects of the company’s financial operations, with a strategic focus on global expansion.
BUSINESS

