PhotoShelter Acquires UK-Based Third Light to Accelerate Growth and Global Leadership in Digital Asset Management
PhotoShelter, a leading provider of digital asset management (DAM) software trusted by thousands of global organizations and enterprises, announced today that it has acquired Third Light, a UK-based DAM software provider. The acquisition was made in partnership with PhotoShelter’s investor Clearhaven Partners (“Clearhaven”), a software and technology focused private equity firm...martechseries.com
Comments / 0