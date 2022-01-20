ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saudi gov't entities sign deals on using hydrogen-power vehicles

RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said on Thursday the ministry had signed eight memorandums of understanding (MoU) with government entities to use hydrogen-powered vehicles.

