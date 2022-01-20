ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Bambara are teasing their upcoming mini-album with new track 'Birds'

upsetmagazine.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBambara are teasing their upcoming six-track mini-album with new track 'Birds'. It's a cut from 'Love Is On My Mind', set for release on 25th February via Wharf Cat Records and followed by a European support tour with IDLES. Talking about the track, vocalist Reid Bateh explains:...

www.upsetmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
loudersound.com

Roger Eno releases video for title track of new album The Turning Year

Ambient composer Roger Eno has releaaed a video for The Turning Year, which you can watch below. It's the title track from Eno's upcoming album which will be released thrpugh Deutsche Grammophon on April 15. “The Turning Year is like a collection of short stories or photographs of individual scenes,...
MUSIC
radiokmzn.com

JETHRO TULL SHARE TITLE TRACK FROM UPCOMING ALBUM 'THE ZEALOT GENE'

Jethro Tull recently shared a video for the title track of their upcoming album, The Zealot Gene. The British rock group’s first studio album in more than 18 years, The Zealot Gene is set to be released on January 28 on Inside Out Music. The video was directed by...
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Hear the anthemic title track of Scorpions' new album, Rock Believer

Iconic German rock band Scorpions have returned with the second single and title track of their forthcoming album, Rock Believer (due February 25). These days, the band have one of those lineup lists that reads like a football team sheet, but the core songwriting team of rhythm guitarist Rudolf Schenker and vocalist Klaus Meine remains in place.
ROCK MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nan Goldin
Noisecreep

Korn Release Melodic New Song ‘Forgotten’ From Their Upcoming Album

Korn just released the new song "Forgotten," the second single from Requiem, the California nu-metal mainstays' 14th studio album to be released on Feb. 4. A melodic tune with fuzzy guitar hooks that's true to the band's expressive aesthetic, "Forgotten" follows Requiem's first single, the equally catchy and heavy "Start the Healing." That song emerged in November when Korn announced the new album.
MUSIC
epicstream.com

Girls' Generation Taeyeon Releases Digital Single Ahead Of Upcoming New Album

Taeyeon just revealed her new digital pre-release single "Can't Control Myself." Girls’ Generation’s leader and main vocalist Taeyeon has just released her new digital pre-release single “Can’t Control Myself” on January 17. Through the recent track, Taeyeon continuously proves herself as a trustworthy vocalist capable of letting listeners experience a wide range of emotions.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#On Photography#Cat#Snapshots#Wharf Cat Records#European
wfav951.com

Jack White Releases New Song, Video From Upcoming Album

Jack White has shared a new song from his upcoming album called “Love Is Selfish.” The project, called Entering Heaven Alive, is the second of two to be released this year. White also directed the video for “Love Is Selfish,” which was released on Friday (January 14th).
MUSIC
thesource.com

Cordae Releases His New Album ‘From A Bird’s Eye View’

One of the brightest young stars in all of Hip-Hop, Cordae, has released his new album, From A Bird’s Eye View. The new album is inspired by Cordae’s life-changing trip to Africa, losing a friend, and his personal evolution as both an artist and a man. The new album has Cordae highlighting the stories through elite wordplay that provides a vivid image of what he has experienced.
MUSIC
grimygoods.com

yeule teases new album Glitch Princess with new dance track “Too Dead Inside”

With the imminent release of their second album Glitch Princess next month, yeule has unveiled another of its dark electronic incantations with the new single “Too Dead Inside.” Produced alongside Danny L. Harle, the song mingles yeule’s gripping lyricism with exuberant jungle beats to create a dance track that’s hauntingly compelling. On “Too Dead Inside” yeule contends with the numbness that can take over you after a traumatic incident, especially as a means to cope. While the song’s title and chorus work as a sort of mantra that underscores the lengths we go to erase ourselves emotionally on the inside.
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Music
hotnewhiphop.com

Roddy Ricch Teases New Song That Could Land On Upcoming Mixtape

Roddy Ricch was never known to miss when it came to any music he released, up until last month's Live Life Fast. His long-awaited sophomore studio album was received with mixed reviews, with some being extremely critical of his approach to the record. In response to these complaints, as well...
MUSIC
upsetmagazine.com

Bodega have debuted a second taster of their forthcoming album 'Broken Equipment'

Bodega have debuted a second taster of their forthcoming album 'Broken Equipment'. Titled 'Thrown', the band's Ben Hoize explains: "‘Thrown’ was an attempt at a self-portrait track. The older I get the less I trust my own thoughts and perceptions of self. I realise most of my values and judgments come from the records, films, books, and advertisements I have consumed my whole life. Recognising this ‘thrown-ness,’ while slightly disturbing, has been a source of inspiration for my creative mind. If the mind can only output what has been presented, provide it with the proper input. You can remake yourself entirely at the drop of a (top) hat. The inputs I selected for this lyric: James Joyce and Bob Dylan. The music, to me, is a synthesis of many of the stylistic motifs our group has developed over the past few years: syncopated bass over a slow-shifting sea of guitar harmonics, violent guitar spams with machine influenced but human-played drums; plus male/female vox alternating between spoken text raps and melody."
MUSIC
upsetmagazine.com

Fatherson have shared a video for their new single, 'Dive'

Fatherson have shared a video for their new single, 'Dive'. Speaking about the single, which features Amber Run's Joe Koegh on backing vocals, Leighton explains: “Dive is a song about taking chances and diving into a relationship head first. You never know if it’s going to work unless you dive in with both feet. And even if it doesn’t work out you know that you gave it all you had."
MUSIC
upsetmagazine.com

Loathe have teamed up with Teenage Wrist for a new version of 'Is It Really You?'

Loathe have signed up Teenage Wrist for a new version of 'Is It Really You?', a cut from from their 2020 record 'I Let It In And It Took Everything'. "Teenage Wrist are great!" the band explain. "We’ve been fans of their music for a while and soon after the release of their latest record we caught wind that they’d be interested in collaborating with us. And so their take on ‘Is It Really You?’ was born. It’s interesting to hear our song through another artists respective lens, especially from artists you appreciate and enjoy too."
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy