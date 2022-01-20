Ghost will release their fifth album 'IMPERA' in March

Bodega have debuted a second taster of their forthcoming album 'Broken Equipment'. Titled 'Thrown', the band's Ben Hoize explains: "‘Thrown’ was an attempt at a self-portrait track. The older I get the less I trust my own thoughts and perceptions of self. I realise most of my values and judgments come from the records, films, books, and advertisements I have consumed my whole life. Recognising this ‘thrown-ness,’ while slightly disturbing, has been a source of inspiration for my creative mind. If the mind can only output what has been presented, provide it with the proper input. You can remake yourself entirely at the drop of a (top) hat. The inputs I selected for this lyric: James Joyce and Bob Dylan. The music, to me, is a synthesis of many of the stylistic motifs our group has developed over the past few years: syncopated bass over a slow-shifting sea of guitar harmonics, violent guitar spams with machine influenced but human-played drums; plus male/female vox alternating between spoken text raps and melody."

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO