Ghost will release their fifth album 'IMPERA' in March

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGhost have announced their fifth album, 'IMPERA'. Set for release on 11th March via Loma Vista Recordings, the news arrives alongside lead single 'Call Me Little Sunshine' and "a phantasmagoric visual interpretation" - according to...

NORÐ Release Their Debut Album

Danish alternative metal quintet NORÐ is set to release their debut album Machine Blood on March 4th 2022 via Inverse Records. The album is mixed and mastered by the magnificent Jacob Hansen at Hansen Studios, Denmark (Volbeat, Amaranthe, Primal Fear, etc). The first single Fear Reigns is released today along with music video.
Ghost Announce New Album, ‘Impera’; Share First Single ‘Call Me Little Sunshine’

Grammy-winning Swedish theatrical rock outfit Ghost have announced the impending arrival of Impera, their fifth full length studio album out March 11 via Loma Vista Recordings. Impera is heralded by today’s release of its first official single, the sublime and haunting “Call Me Little Sunshine,” available now across digital platforms—and as a...
Ghost And Volbeat To Release Split Single Of Metallica Covers For Charity

Ghost and Volbeat will be co-headlining across the U.S. beginning on January 25, and to commemorate the monumental tour, the bands have teamed up with Blackened Recordings to release a limited-edition double-A-side seven-inch single featuring each band’s contributions to The Metallica Blacklist charity album – Ghost’s cover of “Enter Sandman” on “Side G” and Volbeat’s “Don’t Tread On Me” on “Side V”.
Ruby Modine
Ghost Toast Released a First Single

Hungarian experimental progressive rock band Ghost Toast released a first single from the upcoming fifth studio album!. Hungarian experimental progressive rock band Ghost Toast is set to release their fifth studio album Shade Without Color on March 3rd 2022 via Inverse Records. The first single "Get Rid of" is released today and it can be listened on streaming services:
Maren Morris to release third album 'Humble Quest' on March 25

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Maren Morris announced on Thursday that she will be releasing her third studio album titled Humble Quest on March 25. Morris posted album cover on Twitter along with a tracklist. Humble Quest will contain 11 songs including "Circles Around This Town," "The Furthest Thing," "I Can't...
Hautajaisyö Release Their Fourth Studio Album

Finnish death metal band Hautajaisyö is set to release their fourth studio album - the first single is released today!. Finnish Death metal band Hautajaisyö is set to release their fourth studio album "Ei Hauta Kysy Lupaa" later in 2022 via Inverse Records. The first single 'Kuuleeko kukaan' is released today.
Ethan Sherman to release new album, "Indoor Vistas" March 4th

California guitarist Ethan Sherman has announced his new album Indoor Vistas, a dynamic and diverse collection out March 4 that mingles new music for bluegrass band with guitar- orchestra fantasias that transport the listener to imaginary places. Indoor Vistas is both a celebration of community collaboration and a “pandemic record” sculpted from scratch in a quiet room for months on end, and offers a surrealist take on the possibilities of the classic bluegrass ensemble.
Ghost Doctor Episode 4 Release Date And Time, Preview

Here is what happened in Ghost Doctor Episode 3 and what viewers can expect in episode 4. Ghost Doctor is the newest tvN Kdrama that premiered on January 3, 2022. The series stars Rain, Kim Bum, Uee, and APINK Son Naeun. Impressively making its entrance in the Monday-Tuesday evening timeslot,...
Psywarfare releases live cassette album

Psywarfare, which is the noise project helmed by Dwid Hellion of Integrity, have released a new limited edition live album. It's called Live @ Cherry Bar and was recorded in Melbourne, Australia on 02/08/2020. It runs about 30 minutes and is out now via Contraband.
Ghost announces ‘Impera’

Ghost will release its new album, Impera, on March 11th via Loma Vista Recordings. It will be the GRAMMY-winning Swedish theatrical rockers fifth album and is supported by the new single, “Call Me Little Sunshine,” available now across digital platforms. The phantasmagoric visual interpretation lensed by iconic director...
PUP have announced their fourth album, 'THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND'

PUP have announced their fourth album. 'THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND' will arrive on 1st April via BMG / Rise Records, it's preceded by new single 'Robot Writes A Love Song' and recent drop 'Waiting'. The Toronto band recorded with producer Peter Katis, and were also remotely joined on the album...
Ghost Announces New Album; Debut New Song

Ghost has announced their fifth album Impera. The album will feature twelve new songs including their newest song “Call Me Little Sunshine.” Impera is due out on March 11th. Last year, Tobias Forge opened up about the inspiration of Impera in an interview, saying, “The album that I...
Bodega have debuted a second taster of their forthcoming album 'Broken Equipment'

Bodega have debuted a second taster of their forthcoming album 'Broken Equipment'. Titled 'Thrown', the band's Ben Hoize explains: "‘Thrown’ was an attempt at a self-portrait track. The older I get the less I trust my own thoughts and perceptions of self. I realise most of my values and judgments come from the records, films, books, and advertisements I have consumed my whole life. Recognising this ‘thrown-ness,’ while slightly disturbing, has been a source of inspiration for my creative mind. If the mind can only output what has been presented, provide it with the proper input. You can remake yourself entirely at the drop of a (top) hat. The inputs I selected for this lyric: James Joyce and Bob Dylan. The music, to me, is a synthesis of many of the stylistic motifs our group has developed over the past few years: syncopated bass over a slow-shifting sea of guitar harmonics, violent guitar spams with machine influenced but human-played drums; plus male/female vox alternating between spoken text raps and melody."
Lizzy McAlpine releases heartbreak track 'all my ghosts,' details second studio album

Lizzy McAlpine has only recently gained mainstream success as an artist, but she has been recording and releasing original music since she was a student at Berklee College of Music in 2018. With the release of the third song off her latest project, the Montgomery County native's sometimes angry, always in-her-feelings sound is something to watch out for.
