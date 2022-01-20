From Out Of The Depths: In Memory Of The Piaseczner Rebbe

COLLEYVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Faith leaders around North Texas gathered virtually on January 20 to show support for Congregation Beth Israel, the four survivors of the hostage standoff and the law enforcement community that rushed to help. “In moments like these, all of humanity, we are one people,” said Rabbi Charlie Cytron Walker, who was one of the hostages. The FBI director said agents are continuing to investigate why Malik Akram specifically targeted the synagogue. Meanwhile two men are under arrest in England as part of the investigation, but authorities haven’t released details about their connection to the incident. Leaders in different religious communities are now showing their support and offering up prayers for healing. “This is a moment to stand as one against hatred, terroristic threats and violence,” said Bishop Edward Burns with the Catholic Diocese of Dallas. “We pray that God keeps united in a world where peace will triumph and love will persevere through the evils of ignorance and hate,” said Brother Safi Khan.

