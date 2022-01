We are set to enjoy one more day with temperatures at or a bit above average. Tonight, a cold front arrives that will usher in cold and snow for tomorrow. Today starts off with clear skies for the first few hours of daylight. After that, cloud cover will increase as the front approaches. Winds will be a bit breezy this afternoon but otherwise calm conditions will be seen. High temperatures today will top out close to 50 degrees.

THORNTON, CO ・ 8 HOURS AGO