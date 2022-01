DENVER — Construction has started on what was once the Colfax landmark Tom’s Diner. The location will soon be a reimagined venue opening in late summer of this year. The new restaurant, called Tom’s Starlight, is setting out to be a modern “oasis in the city” with indoor and outdoor offerings. Tom Messina, who owned and operated the 24/7 Tom’s Diner for more than two decades, told Denver Business Journal that Tom’s Starlight will turn the interior diner counter into a cocktail bar. The large parking lot out back, which he said was about half an acre, will now be a garden with trees, plants, fire pits, cabanas and an outdoor bar.

