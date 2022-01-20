ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Chinese banks cut borrowing costs as PBOC signals easing

By James Mayger, Yujing Liu, Fran Wang
theedgemarkets.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (Jan 20): Chinese lenders lowered borrowing costs for a second straight month after the central bank cut policy loan rates and pledged more easing to stabilise the economy. The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was cut by 10 basis points to 3.7% on Thursday, in line with forecasts...

www.theedgemarkets.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Bank did not raise interest rates soon enough, says former deputy governor

The Bank of England failed to act quickly enough to hike interest rates as rampant inflation took hold and will now have to “move faster” with further rises, the Bank’s former deputy governor has warned.Sir Charlie Bean, who was deputy governor for monetary policy throughout the financial crisis and a recently-retired member of the UK’s fiscal watchdog, criticised the Bank’s decision to hold off from raising rates until December.He told the PA news agency that policymakers should have acted in November, or earlier, as the economy showed signs of overheating.If I was on the MPC, I would have been in...
ECONOMY
theedgemarkets.com

China Evergrande shares jump after it names state firm official to board

HONG KONG (Jan 24): Shares of China Evergrande Group jumped more than 13% on Monday, a day after the embattled developer said it would appoint an official from a unit of state asset manager China Cinda Asset Management to its board. Evergrande's assets are expected to be taken over by...
ECONOMY
theedgemarkets.com

Fitch Solutions: Bank Negara still on track to hike OPR in 2022

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 24): Fitch Solutions Country Risk and Industry Research said Monday (Jan 24) that it continued to expect Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) to hike its overnight policy rate (OPR) by 50 basis points to 2.25% in 2022, in order to rebuild policy buffers and maintain ringgit stability. The...
BUSINESS
forexlive.com

ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Another China (PBOC) rate cut

PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.3411 (vs. estimate at 6.3409) Japan Jibun Bank / Markit preliminary PMI for January - Manufacturing 54.6 (prior 54.3) Former Morgan Stanley MD saysJapan PM Kishida's govmt is "sensitive to a yen depreciation" BlackRock's plans for a ‘Blockchain and Tech’ ETF...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yuan#Inflation#Chinese#Pboc#Lpr#Bloomberg#Commerzbank Ag
theedgemarkets.com

China lets in most of the Australian coal stranded at its ports

(Jan 24): Most of the Australian coal used by steelmakers that was being held at Chinese ports in the wake of Beijing’s import ban has now been cleared, according to local research firm Fengkuang Coal Logistics, although there’s no sign that the halt on new shipments will be lifted.
INDUSTRY
AFP

Fed sharpens inflation-fighting tools as rate hikes near

The Federal Reserve has its inflation-fighting weapons ready to fire, and when the US central bank's policy committee convenes this coming week, the focus will not be on whether they will pull the trigger but rather how many times. The policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), which opens its two-day meeting on Tuesday, is widely expected to begin hiking interest rates in March, though a few economists note the possibility of early action.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

China: Further easing by the PBoC – UOB

Economist at UOB Group Ho Woei Chen, CFA, reviews the leatest decision by the PBoC to reduce the policy rates. “The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the benchmark 1Y Loan Prime Rate (LPR) lower by 10 bps to 3.70% and the 5Y LPR by a smaller quantum of 5 bps to 4.60% today. This was the second consecutive cut to the 1Y LPR following a 5 bps reduction in Dec. For the 5Y LPR, this was the first cut since May 2020 as it was kept unchanged in Dec.”
ECONOMY
theedgemarkets.com

China sees smaller spillover impact from Fed moves than before

(Jan 21): A Chinese foreign exchange official said U.S. monetary tightening may cause less severe spillover effects than in the past, downplaying concerns about potential capital outflows as Beijing embarks on an easing cycle to stimulate economic growth. China is better placed to deal with changes in the external environment...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
theedgemarkets.com

Maybank IB: BNM's latest monetary policy remains 'neutral'

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 21): The stance of Bank Negara Malaysia's (BNM) monetary policy remains "neutral" following the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting which kept the overnight policy rate (OPR) at a record low of 1.75% for the ninth consecutive meeting since July 2020, Maybank Investment Bank (Maybank IB) said. In...
BUSINESS
ShareCast

PBoC cuts key lending rates by less than expected

China's central bank trimmed two key lending rates overnight in a bid to bolster activity in the country's property sector and in order to help small businesses. The People's Bank of China cut its one-year loan prime rate by 10 basis points from 3.8% to 3.7%, as expected by economists, and the five-year loan prime rate by five basis points from 4.65% to 4.60%.
ECONOMY
Coinspeaker

China’s Hang Seng Index Soars 3.42% as PBOC Cuts LPR Again

The growth of China’s Hang Seng Index was not replicated in the United States as all major indices gave up their gains to close Wednesday’s session in a bearish manner,. Key averages in China’s stock market, including the Hang Seng Index (INDEXHANGSENG: HSI) shot up today after the country’s apex bank, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) cut key lending rates again. The bank reduced the one-year Loan Prime Rate (LPR) by 10 basis points while the 5-year LPR was also cut by 5 basis points.
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

USD/CNH drops below $6.35 on PBOC rate cut

USD/CNH takes offers to refresh intraday low, declines for the second consecutive day. PBOC cuts 1-year, 5-year LPR with 10 and five basis points respectively. Sino-American tussles regain market attention following Biden’s speech. Firmer yields can test USD/CNH bears, second-tier US data eyed. USD/CNH refreshes intraday low to $6.3467,...
MARKETS
actionforex.com

HK HSI jumps after PBoC rate cut, heading back to 26k

China’s PBoC cut the one year loan prime rate by 10 bps to 3.70%. The second rate cut since April 2020 following December’s. Five-year loan prime rate was lowered by 5bps to 4.60%, first cut since April 2020. Along with the rate cuts, PBoC also injected more liquidity to the markets by offering CNY 700B of one-year loans, exceeding the CNY 500B maturing.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Asian Stock Market: PBOC rate cut struggles to defend bulls amid firmer yields

Asian equities part ways from Wall Street as China cuts 5-year LPR. Australia jobs report, talks over US BBB also favor buyers. Omicron woes, Biden’s speech and firmer oil prices test bulls ahead of next week’s key FOMC. Asian equities grind higher despite the downbeat performance of their...
STOCKS
Forbes

PBOC Cuts Loan Prime Rate, Hong Kong Outperforms

Asian equities had a mixed day as Hong Kong and Japan outperformed and India underperformed. Remember Hong Kong internet outperforming and India underperforming is the active manager pain trade due to their overweight to India and underweight to China. The PBOC cut the 1 Year Loan Prime Rate (LPR) to...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD consolidates above 0.7200, unfazed by mixed-Chinese data/PBoC rate cut in thinned trade

AUD/USD remains supported just above the 0.7200 level in thinned US holiday trade. The Aussie wasn’t responsive to mixed Chinese data or the PBoC’s latest rate cut. AUD/USD is currently consolating just above the 0.7200 level, with the pair’s 21 and 50-day moving averages at 0.7211 and 0.7205 acting as magnets to the price action for now. Trading conditions are quiet at the moment given the closure of US markets for Martin Luthar King Jr Day. For now, an uptrend linking the January 7 and 11 lows is helping hold the pair to the north of the 0.7200 level. Should this level and the moving averages be broken to the downside, that would open the door to a swift retest of 2022 lows in the 0.7150 area.
RETAIL
FXStreet.com

PBOC eases, but the yuan firms

Overview: Russia is thought to be behind the cyber-attack on Ukraine at the end of last week, but military attack over the weekend may be underpinning risk appetites today. The dollar's pre-weekend gains are being pared slightly. Led by the Canadian dollar and Norwegian krone, the greenback is lower against most major currencies, with the yen being the notable exception, which is off about 0.2%. China cut its one-year medium-term lending facility rate by 10 bp to 2.85%, but the yuan edged higher. North Korea conducted another missile test, the fourth of the year. Most equity markets but South Korea and Hong Kong advanced in the region. The South Korean won and the Russian rouble leading the losers among emerging market currencies. The Thai baht and central European currencies are firmer. The JP Morgan Emerging Market Currency Index has edged lower. It has not risen since the middle of last week. Europe's Stoxx 600 is up about 0.55% after sliding 1% before the weekend. It is snapping a three-day drop. European 10-year benchmark yields are up around 2 bp. The Antipodean yields played catch-up to the US 10-year yield rose eight basis points before the weekend to around 1.785%. Gold is firm, inside last Friday's range. March WTI is hovering around $83.30 and is little changed after advancing 2% before the weekend and 6.2% last week. Natgas in the US has steadied around $4.30 after falling around 12.3% over the past two sessions. Europe's benchmark is little changed after easing by less by 0.7% last week. The re-opening of Brazilian mines after the floods may be weighing on iron ore prices, which are off for a third session.Copper also begins the new week extending it weakness for a third session as well.
BUSINESS
theedgemarkets.com

China set to keep borrowing cost of medium-term loans unchanged

SHANGHAI (Jan 14): China's central bank is expected to renew maturing medium-term loans and keep borrowing cost unchanged on Monday, although a rising number of market participants start to bet on a rate cut, a Reuters survey showed. Thirty-four out of the 48 traders and analysts, or 70% of all...
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

China: PBOC may cut the MLF rate – ANZ

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) is expected to cut the one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) rate after slashing its loan prime rate (LPR) in December, analysts at Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) banking group noted. Key quotes. “China’s policymakers proposed to “optimise the central bank policy rate system”...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy