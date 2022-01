We've been hearing about EarthGang's Ghetto Gods album for almost a year, and now, we only have a few more weeks before its slated arrival. The Dreamville hitmakers are known for their eclectic approach to Hip Hop and for many, it has been a breath of fresh air. Although Ghetto Gods has been a work of art that Olu and WowGr8 have been masterfully crafting, it isn't as if they haven't continued to release new music. However, fans are excited to receive the anticipated record and on Friday (January 14), EarthGang delivered "All Eyes on Me."

