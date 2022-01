In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Edmonton Oilers are believed to have looked into almost every available goaltender, while another team has jumped into the mix on Evander Kane. The New York Rangers are being active in the trade market and are rumored to have an offer out there for defenseman Jakob Chychrun and kicked tires on Jake DeBrusk. Finally, the Arizona Coyotes would like to extend one of their goaltenders, while Nazem Kadri has switched agencies ahead of his becoming a UFA this summer.

NHL ・ 18 HOURS AGO