With the Boston Bruins having a 24-12-2 record, it seems inevitable that they will be buyers as we inch closer to the deadline. One team who they should certainly be calling is the Chicago Blackhawks. Frank Seravalli recently noted that only Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, and Seth Jones are their only untouchables on the roster, so the Bruins would have many players to choose from him. It seems that their 2013 Stanley Cup Final opponent is moving toward a rebuild, so they should jump on the opportunity.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO