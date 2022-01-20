ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

MP who quit Boris Johnson's Conservatives confirms he was 'threatened' amid intimidation allegations

By Catherine Neilan
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12CbSf_0dqrRtwj00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ufNy6_0dqrRtwj00
Christian Wakeford, MP for Bury South, speaks at Labour press conference the day after defecting from the Conservatives

Getty Images

  • Christian Wakeford, who quit the Conservatives, said he was 'threatened' by Boris Johnson's team.
  • Around the same time another MP spoke of attempts to intimidate rebel Tories into line.
  • Sources told Insider Wakeford is not the only MP being threatened.

The MP who shocked Westminster by defecting from the Conservatives to Labour said he was "threatened" by members of Boris Johnson's team.

Christian Wakeford, MP for Bury South, crossed the floor during Wednesday's round of Prime Minister's Questions, citing a series of damning allegations about lockdown-breaking parties being held by Downing Street staff.

He was one of several backbenchers believed to have submitted a letter of no confidence, sufficient numbers of which would begin a leadership challenge.

In response, Johnson's supporters have been uncompromising in their efforts to put down any rebellion.

Sources told Insider that Wakeford's move was triggered by "bullying", which one MP described as "vicious", including threats of being deselected as an MP, or cutting funding for projects in his constituency.

William Wragg, a senior Conservative backbencher, accused Johnson's team of "intimidation" and behaviour that would "seem to constitute blackmail".

Asked if he had experienced such behavior, Wakeford told the BBC: "I was threatened that I would not get the school in Radcliffe if I did not vote in one particular way.

"This is a town that has not had a high school for the best part of 10 years, and how do you feel when holding back regeneration of a town for a vote?"

He added: "It didn't sit comfortably and that is really [what led to me] starting to question my place and where I was, and ultimately where I am."

In a statement in the Commons, Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle said: "While the whipping system is long-established, it is of course a contempt to obstruct members in a discharge of their duty or to attempt a member in their Parliamentary conduct by threats."

Asked about Wragg's claims during a visit, the Prime Minister said he had "seen no evidence, heard no evidence to support any of those allegations".

Speaking to journalists, the Prime Minister's official spokesman said Johnson unequivocally condemned all forms of bullying and harassment. He would be drawn into whether there would be sanctions for individuals found to have intimidated MPs.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s resignation inevitable, says Scottish Tory chief whip

The resignation of the Prime Minister as a result of the parties held in and around Downing Street during lockdown is “an inevitability”, the Scottish Conservative chief whip has said.Pressure is mounting on Boris Johnson as the investigation by senior civil servant Sue Gray into a number of gatherings continues, with her findings reportedly set to be published this week.But regardless of the outcome of the investigation, Stephen Kerr said it will likely spell the end of Mr Johnson’s tenure in Number 10.When asked if the Prime Minister can survive, the Tory MSP said: “No.”He told BBC Scotland’s Sunday Show:...
POLITICS
The Independent

Tory MP says she was told she was fired because of her ‘Muslimness’

A Tory MP has accused a Government whip of telling her that she was sacked from her ministerial post because her Muslim faith was “making colleagues uncomfortable”.Nusrat Ghani lost her job as a transport minister in a mini-reshuffle in February 2020 following the resignation of Sajid Javid as chancellor.In an interview with The Sunday Times, she that in a briefing afterwards with the whips, she was told that here “Muslimness” had been raised as an issue at a meeting in Downing Street.“It was like being punched in the stomach. I felt humiliated and powerless,” the MP for Wealden told the paper.It...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson faces threat of legal action over blackmail claims

Boris Johnson is facing the threat of legal action over the alleged intimidation of Tory MPs who are demanding his head over the Partygate scandal.Lawyers from the Good Law Project have sent the prime minister a letter before action warning that alleged threats to withhold government funding from rebel MPs’ constituencies were an “unlawful misuse of ministerial powers” which may amount to misconduct in public office.The move came as Downing Street refused to investigate claims from senior Tory William Wragg that MPs have been subjected to blackmail by whips, despite a cabinet minister’s call for them to “get to...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘In the name of God, go’: Tory MP David Davis tells Boris Johnson to quit

David Davis has dramatically called on Boris Johnson to quit, telling him: ‘In the name of God, go’.The former cabinet minister became the most senior Conservative to demand his resignation over the ‘partygate’ scandal, intervening during prime minister’s questions.“You have sat there too long for all the good you have done,” Mr Davis said, reviving a quote first attributed to Oliver Cromwell.The direct attack on his former Brexit ally drew gasps in the Commons chamber, after Mr Johnson said questions about the 20 May 2020 party were “wasting people’s time”.Moments earlier, he had suffered the devastating blow of one...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lindsay Hoyle
Person
William Wragg
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Tory MP says she was sacked as minister because her Muslim faith ‘made colleagues uncomfortable’

A Conservative MP claimed she was told her Muslim faith was “making colleagues feel uncomfortable” after asking why she was sacked as a minister. Nusrat Ghani, who lost her government job in 2020, told The Sunday Times she had asked a party whip about the decision and was told her religion was discussed at a Downing Street meeting. The former transport minister also said she was told there were concerns she was not doing enough to defend the Tories against allegations of Islamophobia. Her remarks brought immediate condemnation from Ms Ghani’s colleagues in the Conservative Party and have also...
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson should be suspended from party if he broke law, Conservative mayor says

Boris Johnson should not only resign as prime minister but be suspended from the Conservative Party if his attendance at a Downing Street party was found to be illegal, a Tory mayor has said.Having a PM who had broken coronavirus laws at a time when others were suffering would be an untenable position, according to Roy Aldcroft, the Mayor of Market Drayton.The intervention will be seen as significant because his town is in North Shropshire, the constituency where the party surrendered a 23,000 majority in a parliamentary by-election last month to lose the seat for the first time in more...
POLITICS
newschain

Boris Johnson hit by Red Wall MP’s defection to Labour

A Red Wall MP has branded Boris Johnson “disgraceful” as he defected from the Tories to Labour. Bury South MP Christian Wakeford said the country needs a Government that “upholds the highest standards of integrity and probity”, but told Mr Johnson “both you and the Conservative Party as a whole have shown themselves incapable of offering the leadership and Government this country deserves”.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservatives#Bullying#Intimidation#Uk#Mp#Bury South#Labour#Tories#Commons
The Independent

Boris Johnson held No 10 party because he ‘felt sorry’ for staff, says Tory MP

Boris Johnson held a lockdown-busting party in his No 10 garden because he “felt sorry” for his hardworking staff, a Tory MP says.Michael Fabricant defended the gathering in May 2020 – while other Conservatives criticised the prime minister – but admitted there might be a problem “from the rules point of view”.But he came under fire for claiming the event “would not have increased the risk of contagion” and was an escape valve for “key workers” working in Downing Street.Jacqui Smith, the former Labour home secretary was among a deluge of people who responded to tweets posted by the...
POLITICS
The Independent

No 10 resisting investigation into ‘blackmailing’ of Tory critics of PM

Downing Street is resisting opening an investigation into allegations of Tory MPs being blackmailed into supporting Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he faces a threat to his leadership, despite a Cabinet minister saying they need to be looked at.Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng disputed the allegation first made by a senior Conservative, but said if true it would be “completely unacceptable” and ministers “need to get to the bottom of the matter”.But No 10 suggested on Friday that an investigation will only be launched “if there was any evidence” to support the claims, despite calls from Labour and Tory MPs.William Wragg...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson must resign if he broke lockdown rules says Scottish Conservatives leader

Boris Johnson should resign if it is shown he broke lockdown rules, the leader of Conservatives in Scotland has said.Douglas Ross said the prime minister should make clear immediately whether he attended a drinks event in the garden of 10 Downing Street on 20 May 2020, at a time when Britons were allowed to meet only one other person outdoors.Describing the situation as “a complete mess”, Mr Ross told Sky News: “This is a complete mess. It undermines everything that the government is doing.”“People are rightly furious about these revelations because they followed the rules, they sacrificed all these...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Is this the endgame for Boris Johnson? John Rentoul to host ‘Ask Me Anything’

Update: 8 questions about Boris Johnson’s future answeredOne of his MPs has defected to the opposition; others are plotting to overthrow him; his former cabinet colleague has quoted Leo Amery quoting Oliver Cromwell at him, telling him “in the name of God, go”; while some of his current cabinet are soliciting votes in the campaign to succeed him. Boris Johnson’s hold on No 10 suddenly seems precarious.The reversal of fortune has been breathtakingly sudden. Twice last year The Times carried front-page headlines declaring that Johnson “eyed a decade in power”, at the time of the Hartlepool by-election and the Conservative...
POLITICS
BBC

Waveney MP says he is not sure Boris Johnson can continue as PM

A Conservative MP said he was not sure Boris Johnson could continue as Prime Minister after losing public confidence. Peter Aldous, who represents Waveney in Suffolk, said: "It's a very bad situation as it stands at the moment. "When a Prime Minister has lost that public confidence you have to...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson ‘unfit for office’, says former Scottish Tory leader

Boris Johnson is “unfit for office”, former Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson has said.The Prime Minister has been under mounting pressure in recent weeks over parties held in and around Downing Street during lockdown – one of which he confirmed he attended.Baroness Davidson, who took her seat in the House of Lords last year after stepping down at Holyrood, was a vocal opponent of the Prime Minister’s Tory leadership bid as well as being steadfastly against Brexit – a campaign led by Mr Johnson.Speaking to the Times, she said if she was an MP, she would submit a letter of...
POLITICS
The Guardian

Required reading for Boris Johnson and every Tory MP

Rory Kinnear has written eloquently about his sister before but this article was heart-wrenching (On the day of No 10’s lockdown party, I buried my sister, 12 January). Boris Johnson and every Tory MP should be made to read it. If they do not feel guilty afterwards, they are inhumane and do not possess a conscience.
POLITICS
The Independent

Tory MP says Boris Johnson must resign if he attended No 10 party as backbenchers demand answers at PMQs

Boris Johnson’s position will be “untenable” if he was found to have attended a drinks party in the No 10 garden in breach of Covid lockdown rules, a Conservative MP has said.The prime minister is under increasing pressure over the “bring your own booze” gathering – with backbenchers demanding he reveals whether he attended at PMQs on Wednesday.Nigel Mills MP said it would be resigning matter if he was found to have been at the 20 May 2020 event. “I would say anybody who organised or willingly attended a party at that time can’t possibly stay in position,” the...
POLITICS
newschain

Boris Johnson’s Tory critics facing ‘blackmail’, senior MP claims

Boris Johnson is battling claims that Tory critics are facing “intimidation” which could amount to blackmail as part of an effort to prevent him being ousted from office. The Prime Minister insisted he had “seen no evidence” to support the incendiary claim made by senior Conservative William Wragg amid anger over allegations of rule-breaking parties in No 10.
POLITICS
The Independent

Majority believe MPs who switch parties should fight by-election – days after Christian Wakeford defects

A majority of voters believe MPs who switch allegiances and join a different political party should resign their seat and contest a by-election, according to a new survey.The finding comes just days after the former Conservative MP Christian Wakeford defected to Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour Party and called on Boris Johnson to resign in dramatic scenes moments before Prime Minister’s Questions.In a scathing assessment of Mr Johnson’s leadership, the Bury South MP, who was elected in 2019, lashed out at the “disgraceful” conduct of his former party over allegations of Covid rule-busting parties in No 10.Immediately after his defection, however,...
ELECTIONS
deseret.com

Boris Johnson faces demands to resign amid ‘partygate’ allegations

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s series of lockdown parties have left a big mess and he is still dealing with the consequences. Now, UK lawmakers are asking him to resign. Johnson, who two years ago led the Conservatives to their biggest election victory in 40 years, is fighting to stay in authority after the revelation of his lockdown parties came up. Per Reuters, he has apologized and even said he was unaware of many of the rules.
POLITICS
Business Insider

Business Insider

369K+
Followers
24K+
Post
186M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy