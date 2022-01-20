ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, MA

Beavers offer lessons about managing water in a changing climate, whether the challenge is drought or floods

By Christine E. Hatch, Professor of Geosciences, UMass Amherst
The Conversation U.S.
The Conversation U.S.
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26hqpS_0dqrRSJE00
Wetlands created by beavers, like this one in Amherst, Massachusetts, store floodwaters and provide habitat for animals and birds. Christine Hatch , CC BY-ND

It’s no accident that both the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the California Institute of Technology claim the beaver ( Castor canadensis ) as their mascots. Renowned engineers, beavers seem able to dam any stream, building structures with logs and mud that can flood large areas.

As climate change causes extreme storms in some areas and intense drought in others, scientists are finding that beavers’ small-scale natural interventions are valuable . In dry areas, beaver ponds restore moisture to the soil; in wet zones, their dams and ponds can help to slow floodwaters. These ecological services are so useful that land managers are translocating beavers in the U.S. and the United Kingdom to help restore ecosystems and make them more resilient to climate change.

Scientists estimate that hundreds of millions of beavers once dammed waterways across the Northern Hemisphere. They were hunted nearly to extinction for their fur in the 18th and 19th centuries in Europe and North America but are making comebacks today in many areas. As a geoscientist specializing in water resources , I think it’s important to understand how helpful beavers can be in the right places and to find ways for humans to coexist with them in developed areas.

Scientists are studying ways to use beavers to mitigate wildfire and drought risks in the western U.S.

How beavers alter landscapes

Beavers dam streams to create ponds , where they can construct their dome-shaped lodges in the water, keeping predators at a distance. When they create a pond, many other effects follow.

Newly flooded trees die but remain standing as bare “snags” where birds nest. The diverted streams create complicated interwoven channels of slow-moving water, tangled with logs and plants that provide hiding places for fish. The messy complexity behind a beaver dam creates many different kinds of habitats for creatures such as fish, birds, frogs and insects.

Human dams often block fish passage upstream and downstream, even when the dams include fish ladders . But studies have shown that fish have no trouble migrating upstream past beaver dams. One reason may be that the fish can rest in slow pools and cool pond complexes after navigating the tallest parts of the dams.

The slow-moving water behind beaver dams is very effective at trapping sediment, which drops to the bottom of the pond. Studies measuring total organic carbon in active and abandoned beaver meadows suggest that before the 1800s, active and abandoned beaver ponds across North America stored large amounts of carbon in sediment trapped behind them. This finding is relevant today as scientists look for ways to increase carbon storage in forests and other natural ecosystems .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m0Zds_0dqrRSJE00
A beaver dam in Mason Neck State Park in Lorton, Virginia, creates a pond behind it that can spread out and slow down floodwaters during a storm. Virginia State Parks , CC BY

Beavers may persist in one location for decades if they aren’t threatened by bears, cougars or humans, but they will move on if food runs out near their pond. When abandoned beaver dams fail, the ponds drain and gradually become grassy meadows as plants from the surrounding land seed them.

Dried meadows can serve as floodplains for nearby rivers, allowing waters to spill out and provide forage and spawning areas for fish during high flows. Floodplain meadows are valuable habitat for ground-nesting birds and other species that depend on the river.

The value of slowing the flow

As human settlements expand, people often wish to make use of every acre. That typically means that they want either land that is solid and dry enough to farm or waterways they can navigate by boat. To create those conditions, humans remove floating logs from streams and install drains to draw water off of fields and roads as quickly and efficiently as possible.

But covering more and more land surface with barriers that don’t absorb water, such as pavement and rooftops, means that water flows into rivers and streams more quickly. Rainfall from an average storm can produce an intense river flow that erodes the banks and beds of waterways . And as climate change fuels more intense storms in many places , it will amplify this destructive impact.

Some developers limit this kind of damaging flow by using nature-based engineering principles , such as “ponding” water to intercept it and slow it down; spreading flows out more widely to reduce the water’s speed; and designing swales, or sunken spots, that allow water to sink into the ground. Beaver wetlands do all of these things, only better. Research in the United Kingdom has documented that beaver activity can reduce the flow of floodwaters from farmlands by up to 30% .

Beaver meadows and wetlands also help cool the ground around and beneath them . Wet soil in these zones contains a lot of organic matter from buried and decayed plants, which holds onto moisture longer than soil formed only from rocks and minerals. In my wetland research , I have found that after a storm, water entering the ground passes through pure mineral sand in hours to days but can remain in soils that are 80%-90% organic matter for as long as a month.

Cool, wet soil also serves as a buffer against wildfires. Recent studies in the western U.S. have found that vegetation in beaver-dammed river corridors is more fire-resistant than in areas without beavers because it is well watered and lush, so it doesn’t burn as easily. As a result, areas near beaver dams provide temporary refuge for wildlife when surrounding areas burn .

Making room for beavers

The ecological services that beavers provide are most valuable in zones where nobody minds if the landscape changes. But in the densely developed eastern U.S., where I work, it’s hard to find open areas where beaver ponds can spread out without flooding ditches or roads. Beavers also topple expensive landscaped trees and will feed on some cultivated crops, such as corn and soybeans .

Beavers are frequently blamed for flooding in developed areas, even though the real problem often is road design, not beaver dams . In such cases, removing the beavers doesn’t solve the problem.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c0iUv_0dqrRSJE00
Debris carried by intense rains in July 2021 overtopped a beaver dam (still standing in the background) and washed out this undersized 3-foot culvert in western Massachusetts. It has since been replaced by a more resilient 9-foot structure. Christine Hatch , CC BY-ND

Culvert guards , fences and other exclusion devices can keep beavers a safe distance from infrastructure and maintain pond heights at a level that won’t flood adjoining areas. Road crossings over streams that are designed to let fish and other aquatic animals through instead of blocking them are beaver-friendly and will be resilient to climate change and extreme precipitation events. If these structures are large enough to let debris pass through, then beavers will build dams upstream instead, which can help catch floodwaters.

[ Over 140,000 readers rely on The Conversation’s newsletters to understand the world. Sign up today .]

A growing body of research shows that setting aside pockets of land for beavers is good for wetland ecosystems, biodiversity and rivers. I believe we can learn from beavers’ water management skills, coexist with them in our landscapes and incorporate their natural engineering in response to weather and precipitation patterns disrupted by climate change.

Christine Hatch has trained workers at the Massachusetts Department of Transportation on Rivers and Roads, mainly free of charge as public outreach work.

This article is from The Conversation US, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
earth.com

Leopard seals feed on sharks in New Zealand

New research led by the World Wildlife Fund for Nature New Zealand has found evidence that leopard seals eat ghost sharks. This is the first recorded example of a seal eating a shark, making seals part of a small and exclusive club of marine predators that do so. Leopard seals...
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
City
Amherst, MA
State
Virginia State
Amherst, MA
Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Pets & Animals
State
Massachusetts State
The Conversation U.S.

When endangered species recover, humans may need to make room for them – and it's not always easy

Imagine discovering a sea lion in the middle of the woods, more than a mile inland from the beach. Or coming face to face with one of these curious creatures in a local swimming pool or on your front porch. These encounters are happening in New Zealand with the return of the endangered New Zealand sea lion, the world’s rarest sea lion species. The females normally move up to a mile (about 1.5 kilometers) inland with their pups during the breeding season to protect them from rougher conditions at the coast – but now there are a lot more humans in...
ANIMALS
The Conversation U.S.

What causes a tsunami? An ocean scientist explains the physics of these destructive waves

On Jan. 15, 2022, the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano in Tonga erupted, sending a tsunami racing across the Pacific Ocean in all directions. As word of the eruption spread, government agencies on surrounding islands and in places as far away as New Zealand, Japan and even the U.S. West Coast issued tsunami warnings. Only about 12 hours after the initial eruption, tsunami waves a few feet tall hit California shorelines – more than 5,000 miles away from the eruption. I’m a physical oceanographer who studies waves and turbulent mixing in the ocean. Tsunamis are one of my favorite topics to teach my...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Resources#Beavers#Water Management#Climate Change#Surface Water
BGR.com

Polar bears took over an abandoned island and moved into empty houses

Dmitry Kokh, a Russian underwater and wildlife photographer, has shared once-in-a-lifetime photos of polar bears that took over an island. The island in question is Kolyuchin Island, located in the Chukchi Sea. This remote part of the Russian arctic used to be home to a meteorological station, but humans have long since abandoned it. Now, though, polar bears call it home. Check out these polar bear photos Kokh captured the polar bear photos in September of 2021. During that time, he says that he and his team traveled 1,200 miles along the coast to see Russia’s arctic. The area is mostly considered...
ANIMALS
Outdoor Life

Hawaiian Axis Deer Are Causing Such Bad Erosion, the Sea Is Turning Brown

On the Hawaiian islands of Maui and Molokai, axis deer have boomed in number to such an extent that they are denuding ranch lands and native forests. Some areas have been so ravaged by herds of axis deer that they resemble moonscapes. Without native vegetation, erosion is a major problem, and topsoil run-offs can spoil pristine beaches, according to a Jan. 13 report from the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources.
ANIMALS
TheConversationAU

5 ways climate change increases the threat of tsunamis, from collapsing ice shelves to sea level rise

The enormous eruption of the underwater volcano in Tonga, Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai, triggered a tsunami that reached countries all around the Pacific rim, even causing a disastrous oil spill along 21 beaches in Peru. In Tonga, waves about 2 metres high were recorded before the sea level gauge failed, and waves of up to 15m hit the west coasts of Tongatapu Islands, ‘Eua, and Ha’apai Islands. Volcanic activity could continue for weeks or months, but it’s hard to predict if or when there’ll be another such powerful eruption. Most tsunamis are caused by earthquakes, but a significant percentage (about 15%) are...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
The Conversation U.S.

With fewer animals to spread their seeds, plants could have trouble adapting to climate change

Picture a mature, broad-branched tree like an oak, maple or fig. How does it reproduce so that its offspring don’t grow up in its shadow, fighting for light? The answer is seed dispersal. Plants have evolved many strategies for spreading their seeds away from the parent plant. Some produce seedlings that float on the wind. Others have fruits that actually explode, ejecting their seeds. And more than half of all plants rely on wildlife to disperse their seeds. This typically happens when animals eat fruits from plants or carry away their nuts, then excrete or drop the seeds somewhere else. In tropical...
PETS
The Conversation U.S.

How the Earth's tilt creates short, cold January days

Above the equator, winter officially begins in December. But in many areas, January is when it really takes hold. Atmospheric scientist Deanna Hence explains the weather and climate factors that combine to produce wintry conditions at the turn of the year. How does the Earth’s orbit influence our daylight and temperatures? As the Earth orbits the sun, it spins around an axis – picture a stick going through the Earth, from the North Pole to the South Pole. During the 24 hours that it takes for the Earth to rotate once around its axis, every point on its surface faces toward the...
MIDLAND, MI
Sterling Journal-Advocate

The climate has changed fires in Colorado. The Marshall fire could shift how firefighting and land management are done, too.

Winds gusting at 100 mph thrust flames from grassy fields toward neighborhoods. Thick, gray smoke clouded sunny skies. Rapidly deteriorating weather conditions made it impossible for helicopters and air tankers to fly over the Marshall fire and assist overwhelmed ground crews. Days after the most destructive fire in Colorado history,...
COLORADO STATE
The Conversation U.S.

Temperatures in the upper ocean are at record levels, with major consequences

The world witnessed record-breaking climate and weather disasters in 2021, from destructive flash floods that swept through mountain towns in Europe and inundated subway systems in China and the U.S., to heat waves and wildfires. Typhoon Rai killed over 400 people in the Philippines; Hurricane Ida caused an estimated US$74 billion in damage in the U.S. Globally, it was the sixth hottest year on record for surface temperatures, according to data released by NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in their annual global climate report on Jan. 13, 2022. But under the surface, ocean temperatures set new heat records...
ENVIRONMENT
The Conversation U.S.

The Conversation U.S.

17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

A nonprofit news source unlocking knowledge from experts for the public. The Conversation finds people who have been studying a subject for years or decades and helps them explain important information. All stories are based on these experts' research.

 https://theconversation.com/us

Comments / 0

Community Policy