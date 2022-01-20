Coroner: Headless torso in freezer is that of missing woman

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The dismembered body of a woman found in a freezer in New Orleans is that of a missing woman, a corner has determined.

Julia Dardar, 36, died from blunt force injuries to the head and neck as well as asphyxia due to manual strangulation, The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office said Wednesday.

New Orleans police searched his home and said they found a headless human torso in a freezer in a locked bus parked in the yard. Also found nearby were an electric saw, a plastic face shield, goggles and garbage bags.

The man was booked into jail on a charges of obstructing a death investigation after he refused to answer questions about the body. He was later charged with second-degree murder.