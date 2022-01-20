ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Coroner: Headless torso in freezer is that of missing woman

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The dismembered body of a woman found in a freezer in New Orleans is that of a missing woman, a corner has determined.

Julia Dardar, 36, died from blunt force injuries to the head and neck as well as asphyxia due to manual strangulation, The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office said Wednesday.

New Orleans police searched his home and said they found a headless human torso in a freezer in a locked bus parked in the yard. Also found nearby were an electric saw, a plastic face shield, goggles and garbage bags.

The man was booked into jail on a charges of obstructing a death investigation after he refused to answer questions about the body. He was later charged with second-degree murder.

PERTH, Australia (AP) — A man pleaded guilty Monday to abducting a 4-year-old girl from her family’s camping tent on Australia’s west coast last year. Police found Cleo Smith alone in a house in Carnarvon, a town of 5,000 people, 18 days after she went missing last October. The search for her had captivated Australians, and the police who found her wept with relief when she told them, “My name is Cleo,” when they asked her identity.
