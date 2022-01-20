ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri Congressman Cleaver tests positive for COVID-19

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II of Missouri has tested positive for COVID-19, the congressman revealed in a statement.

Cleaver, who represents a Kansas City-area district, announced the breakthrough infection in a statement released Wednesday evening, within hours of testing positive. Cleaver said he is fully vaccinated and also received a booster vaccine.

“While I am experiencing very minor cold-like symptoms, because I am vaccinated and boosted, I am confident that I will be protected from severe illness,” he said.

The congressman said he will isolate while recovering from the infection and will work remotely until he no longer has symptoms and after completing his self-imposed quarantine.

“I encourage every American to get vaccinated and boosted against this deadly virus. It could save your life,” he said.

