Pakistan reserves decrease $562 mln to $17,035.7 week ending Jan 14

KARACHI, Pakistan, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves decrease by $562 million to $17,035.7 million in the week ending January 14, compared to $17,597.9 in the previous week, the central bank said on Thursday.

During the week ending January 14, Pakistan's central bank reserves decreased $562 million, due to external debt and other payments, the State Bank said on Thursday.

Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan

