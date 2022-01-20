ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire getting $1.6M to help Seacoast operations

The Associated Press
 5 days ago

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire is getting more than $1.6 million from the new federal infrastructure package through the Army Corps of Engineers to improve supply and dredging operations at the Seacoast, the state’s congressional delegation said.

The money is going to the shipping channel and turning basin near Portsmouth Harbor and the Piscataqua River.

Another $81,000 will be used for repairs to the Franklin Falls Dam and $50,000 to further investigate erosion and shoaling in the Hampton Harbor, the delegation said in a news release Thursday.

“Investing in ports and waterways is critical to growing our economy and protecting our environment,” U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan said in a statement.

