ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Column: Tanking Tech now tied to Fed tightening: McGeever

By Jamie McGeever
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. tech sector has single-handedly powered Wall Street's rally in recent years, but is being battered by the dramatic repricing of bond yields and Federal Reserve interest rate expectations.

And it may slump further before it recovers. Until recently, the surge in U.S. borrowing costs has largely been driven by changes in expectations on how quickly and how far the U.S. central bank will raise its federal funds interest rate.

But 'quantitative tightening' - 'QT', or the Fed shrinking its balance sheet - is now on the 2022 agenda. That has opened up the potential for even higher bond yields, and the potential for further weakness in stocks, particularly tech.

The Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) is having its worst start to a year since 2016. On Tuesday it chalked up its third daily decline of 2.5% or more this year - it is down 7% so far this month, and off 10% from its record high in late November.

The 10-year Treasury yield has leapt more than 50 basis points over the last six weeks. The huge question now is: how close is the bond market to pricing in the full extent of Fed tightening this year?

History shows that much of the impact on bond yields from quantitative easing, or QE, comes on announcement of the policy, not implementation. The same with QT.

The notion of QT in 2022 only really surfaced on Jan. 5 when minutes of the Fed's Dec. 14-15 policy meeting showed that it was discussed. In an interview with Reuters a week later, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said there is at least $1.5 trillion of excess liquidity to be drained from the system.

Estimating the direct impact of QT on bond yields is prone to so many variables as to make it almost a fool's errand.

But analysts at Morgan Stanley have taken a stab, and find that "a rule of thumb (with a lot of hand-waving) suggests a 4-6bp change in the 10-year interest rate from a $100 billion change in the balance sheet."

Applying Morgan Stanley's model to Bostic's excess liquidity estimate, basic math suggests that a $1.5 trillion runoff could push the 10-year yield higher by some 60-90 basis points.

Morgan Stanley just raised its year-end 10-year yield forecast to 2.30%. This would be bad news for growth stocks sensitive to rising yields because future cash flows and profits are discounted at higher rates. Tech, which is expected to post stronger earnings than most sectors, is particularly vulnerable.

SINKING ARK?

Peter Garnry, head of equity strategy at Saxo Bank, shows just how vulnerable. He looks at how the Nasdaq, S&P 500 index and Eurostoxx 600 perform against the MSCI World equity index depending on daily moves in the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield.

His starting point is what he considers the turning point in the coronavirus pandemic in early November 2020, when Pfizer Inc said its COVID-19 vaccine was more than 90% effective in preventing the virus among those with no previous infection.

He finds that on days when the 10-year Treasury yield rises 5-14 basis points, the Nasdaq underperforms global stocks by an average 0.6%, and on days when the yield falls 5-16 basis points, the Nasdaq outperforms world stocks by 0.4%.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12eyp3_0dqrQKSR00
Relative Performance

Treasury yields are breaking higher, with the two-year above 1% and the 10-year above 1.85% on Tuesday for the first time in two years. With inflation at a 40-year high of 7% and the Fed teasing QT, tech investors should seek shelter.

"A higher discount rate is a very stiff headwind. If you are a smart tech investor today, you need to fine tune your investment, re-evaluate your other parameters," he said.

Big Tech may be the safest port in a stormy sector. Behemoths like Amazon.com, Google or Microsoft are sitting on mountains of cash and will be better positioned to pass on higher costs to their customers.

But smaller caps and more 'disruptive' names in the tech sector have cheapened significantly. Nothing encapsulates this more than Cathie Wood's fabled ARK Innovation ETF.

It is now down more than 50% from its peak last February, and down almost 40% since early November when the Fed rhetoric went into hawkish overdrive and Treasury yields really took off.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SIlAu_0dqrQKSR00
Tech

Since the Nasdaq's peak on Nov. 22, its total returns have plunged by a third. The same goes for the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, and other tech and smaller cap tech ETFs have also underperformed the broader index to varying degrees.

Alex Ely, chief investment officer for U.S. growth equity at Macquarie Asset Management, recognizes that tech stocks are a long-duration play and so could fall further, but says growth and fundamentals are far more important than bond yield swings.

"We are in a bull market until the end of the decade. We're not cautiously optimistic, we're bullish," he said.

By Jamie McGeever Editing by Paul Simao

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
FXStreet.com

Goldman Sachs sees risk Fed will tighten more than forecast – Bloomberg

Bloomberg came out with the latest analysis from Goldman Sachs to propel hawkish hopes ahead of Wednesday’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting. Key quotes (via Bloomberg) The Goldman Sachs economists led by Jan Hatzius said in a weekend report to clients that they currently expect rates to be...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Ely
theedgemarkets.com

Fed tightening no longer spells doom in today’s emerging markets

(Jan 24): Inflation hawks are about to get what they want from the Federal Reserve -- which means emerging markets are about to get what they’ve traditionally feared. The prospect of higher U.S. interest rates, which the Fed is promising to deliver this year and next, has typically been a recipe for trouble in developing economies, especially when it results in a stronger dollar. The so-called taper tantrum of 2013 and Mexico’s 1990s crash stand out in the history books.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Asian shares mostly lower, extending Wall Street losses

Shares were mostly lower in Asia on Monday after Wall Street logged its worst week since the pandemic began in 2020. Benchmarks declined in Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney but rose in Shanghai U.S. futures were higher.Investors have been growing increasingly worried about how aggressively the Federal Reserve which holds a policy meeting this week, might act to cool rising inflation. Historically low rates, dubbed quantitative easing, or QE, have helped support the broader market as the economy absorbed a sharp hit from the pandemic in 2020 and then recovered over the last two years. “The...
STOCKS
101 WIXX

Fed tries to match economic risks against market’s rush to tighten

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Federal Reserve may not raise interest rates until March, but officials’ tougher language about inflation is already kicking in, with borrowing costs rising for everyone from homebuyers to the federal government and stock markets kicking off the year deep in the red. The pace...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quantitative Tightening#Pfizer Inc#Big Tech#Ixic#Treasury#Qe#Qt#Atlanta Fed#Morgan Stanley
Reuters

Profit-taking ahead of Fed meeting hits industrial metals

LONDON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Prices of industrial metals fell on Monday due to profit-taking, nervousness ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting this week and a firm dollar, but low stocks provided some support. Benchmark nickel on the London Metal Exchange was down 4% at $23,055 a tonne at...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Google
Reuters

US STOCKS-Futures slide as Ukraine tensions dent mood at start of crucial week

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) * Futures down: Dow 0.32%, S&P 0.39%, Nasdaq 0.51%. Jan 24 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures slid on Monday after a bruising selloff last week, as geopolitical tensions in Ukraine roiled risk appetite ahead of a Federal Reserve policy meeting later this week.
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

287K+
Followers
271K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy