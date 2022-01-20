Texas Monthly issues warning, power grid failure could happen again

AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE) — Dips in natural gas supply production the two times this month when winter weather overtook Texas have energy experts raising their frost-covered eyebrows. In between some abnormally warm days, temperatures dipped into actual winter-like readings twice this month: the first week of the month and...
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — The Texas power grid kept the lights on during the cold snap this week, but energy analysts said this was not a full test of improvements made to our grid over the last year. The frigid temperatures Texas experienced last February were much colder and longer-lasting.
HOUSTON — When the weather turns extreme in the Lone Star State, all eyes turn to the Texas power grid. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas has a dashboard that allows you to monitor real-time grid conditions. These are a snapshot of conditions in the ERCOT system. The timestamp...
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With the cold weather expected to stay with us this weekend, AEP says it will continue to monitor the power grid for any possible service interruptions in our area. If you are experiencing any issues with your electricity or know of anyone who is you can...
TEXAS — While it doesn’t appear the cold front headed to Texas will be anywhere near on par with the frigid conditions that gripped the state in February 2021, a Winter Storm Watch has been issued for parts of the Lone Star State. The cold front will arrive...
It's been almost a year since snowmageddon 2021, with our next cold front on the way. The big question remains: is the Central Texas power grid prepared for another winter storm?. Our news partner KWTX is reporting that ERCOT (Electric Reliability Council of Texas) says it is ready to handle...
A week since temperatures dipped below freezing in Houston — and almost a year after the deadly February 2021 blackout — a spat has erupted again over the ability of the state’s natural gas operations to withstand severe cold and keep the power grid running. On one...
In the fallout of the deep freeze last February in Texas, winterization is now mandatory for power generators. ERCOT has given its final winterization report. The first test for the winterized grid will be later this week. Lows will be in the 20s in North Texas and peak demand is expected Friday.
