Texas Monthly issues warning, power grid failure could happen again

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas Monthly is out with a new review of...

Myhighplains.com

Was this week a true test of Texas’ power grid? Energy experts say no

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — The Texas power grid kept the lights on during the cold snap this week, but energy analysts said this was not a full test of improvements made to our grid over the last year. The frigid temperatures Texas experienced last February were much colder and longer-lasting.
kgns.tv

AEP keeping an eye on power grid

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With the cold weather expected to stay with us this weekend, AEP says it will continue to monitor the power grid for any possible service interruptions in our area. If you are experiencing any issues with your electricity or know of anyone who is you can...
B106

Bundle Up, Central Texas! Do We Trust ERCOT to Fix Our Power Grid?

It's been almost a year since snowmageddon 2021, with our next cold front on the way. The big question remains: is the Central Texas power grid prepared for another winter storm?. Our news partner KWTX is reporting that ERCOT (Electric Reliability Council of Texas) says it is ready to handle...
