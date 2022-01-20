How adults can help the children in their lives become more resilient

Gary and Kukui Maunakea-Forth started their organic farm in Waiʻanae, Oʻahu, in 2001 to provide college scholarships to 18- to 24-year-olds in exchange for planting and harvesting crops. They named the farm MAʻO, an acronym for Māla ʻAi ʻŌpio or "youth food garden." The couple thought higher education was the answer to reducing the rate of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, that are far more prevalent in Waiʻanae than in other regions of Hawaii. "When youth are more educated and empowered about where their food comes from, they cook better, they eat better food, they're more aware of diet and exercise," says Gary. However, as the couple would later learn, the two-year-long internships on the farm had a more immediate impact.

HAWAII STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO