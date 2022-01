To hear its Senate sponsors talk about it, years of effort to get traction in limiting the marketplace power of the big-tech platforms is seeing its first milestone. A bill that would restrict America's biggest tech companies from downplaying rivals' products and services, or promoting their own, is currently slotted for a committee vote in the Senate on Thursday. The committee approving the bill, dubbed the American Innovation and Choice Online Act, would pave the way for the bill to be voted on by the full Senate, and reconciled with a similar bill that passed the House.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO