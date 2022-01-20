Former mayor of Mississippi’s largest city says man beat daughter after kicking in door, dragging her out of house

Police have issued arrest warrants for a man accused of assaulting the daughter of former Jackson Mayor Tony Yarber.

Yarber posted on social media that the man kicked in the door of his daughter’s house and then shot inside the house, which Yarber said has two children inside.

Yarber then said the man dragged his daughter out of the house and beat her. The man then fled the scene before the former mayor arrived.

The Facebook posts where Yarber made the accusations have since been deleted.

Arrest warrants have been issued for Jermazzeo Aldridge in the incident, according to Jackson police.

News sources report that Aldridge will be charged with two counts of burglary and one count of aggravated assault.