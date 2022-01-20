ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Former mayor of Mississippi’s largest city says man beat daughter after kicking in door, dragging her out of house

 3 days ago
Police have issued arrest warrants for a man accused of assaulting the daughter of former Jackson Mayor Tony Yarber.

Yarber posted on social media that the man kicked in the door of his daughter’s house and then shot inside the house, which Yarber said has two children inside.

Yarber then said the man dragged his daughter out of the house and beat her. The man then fled the scene before the former mayor arrived.

The Facebook posts where Yarber made the accusations have since been deleted.

Arrest warrants have been issued for Jermazzeo Aldridge in the incident, according to Jackson police.

News sources report that Aldridge will be charged with two counts of burglary and one count of aggravated assault.

Texawi
3d ago

WHAT THE…HELL! That’s ALL he’s being charged with?! For all that is holy, if I had done that, I can assure you there would have been a plethora or charges against me. I suppose privileges or double standards for the chosen is at work here! They would have filed charges like, but not limited to; unlawful discharging of a weapon, endangering the lives of a woman and her children (3 felony counts), attempted murder, fleeing the scene, AND SO MUCH MORE! Infuriating!!

morbid angel
3d ago

what does the fact that it is " the largest city" have to do with anything?

