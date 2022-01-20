ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Spann: Alabama turns sharply colder today with rain pushing southward

By James Spann
 3 days ago
James Spann forecasts a cold, wet day for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo. COLD, WET: A cold front continues to push southward across Alabama early this morning, accompanied by a large area of rain. Temperatures are approaching the freezing mark across the Tennessee Valley at daybreak, and there remains some...

