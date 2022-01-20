James Spann: Alabama turns sharply colder today with rain pushing southward

What’s your word or phrase of intention for 2022?. “For me, just stay ambitious. That means just keep doing what I’m doing as far as how I’m moving through life. I ain’t doing nothing wrong, I’m living positive. I’m trying to start my trucking company. I’ve got my own truck. I started it last year and everything took off how I expected it to. I just want to keep that ball rolling. This year I’ll branch off onto my own. I bought my own 18-wheeler. I had to reevaluate what I wanted to do in life. I grew up playing ball. Once that didn’t work out how I expected it, I didn’t know what I wanted to do, and I fell into this. My cousin turned me on to this and it made sense. It allows me to be how I want to be. I didn’t want a boxed-in type of job. I move how I want to move. Of course, I want to work, but I can work on my own terms.” – Anthony Dobynes of Irondale with his daughter, Keilani, 1.

IRONDALE, AL ・ 6 DAYS AGO