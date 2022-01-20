Cowboys’ OC Kellen Moore Interviews For Vikings’ Head Coaching Job

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With their next head coaching hire, the Vikings may seek to follow the trend of putting a young, offensive mind in charge.

The team announced Wednesday an interview with Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

A former NFL backup quarterback, Moore has led the Cowboys offense for three seasons.

This year, the 32-year-old coordinated an offense that ranked No. 1 in both points and yards. In his first season as OC, 2019, the team ranked sixth and first in those metrics, respectively.

The Vikings got to see Moore’s prowess up close this season, when he schemed backup QB Cooper Rush to 325 yards and two touchdowns in a 20-16 win.

The Cowboys were knocked out of the playoffs last weekend with a 23-17 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

The Detroit Lions signed Moore as an undrafted free agent out of Boise State in 2013. He served as the backup QB there and in Dallas for a few seasons before moving into coaching.

A Moore hire would follow the model that’s brought success to the Rams (Sean McVay), 49ers (Kyle Shanahan), Packers (Matt LaFleur) and Browns (Kevin Stefanski).

The Vikings have also interviewed Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett and Cowboys DC Dan Quinn for the head coach position.