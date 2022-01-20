ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboys' OC Kellen Moore Interviews For Vikings' Head Coaching Job

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 5 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With their next head coaching hire, the Vikings may seek to follow the trend of putting a young, offensive mind in charge.

The team announced Wednesday an interview with Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

A former NFL backup quarterback, Moore has led the Cowboys offense for three seasons.

This year, the 32-year-old coordinated an offense that ranked No. 1 in both points and yards. In his first season as OC, 2019, the team ranked sixth and first in those metrics, respectively.

The Vikings got to see Moore’s prowess up close this season, when he schemed backup QB Cooper Rush to 325 yards and two touchdowns in a 20-16 win.

The Cowboys were knocked out of the playoffs last weekend with a 23-17 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

The Detroit Lions signed Moore as an undrafted free agent out of Boise State in 2013. He served as the backup QB there and in Dallas for a few seasons before moving into coaching.

A Moore hire would follow the model that’s brought success to the Rams (Sean McVay), 49ers (Kyle Shanahan), Packers (Matt LaFleur) and Browns (Kevin Stefanski).

The Vikings have also interviewed Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett and Cowboys DC Dan Quinn for the head coach position.

Larry Brown Sports

Matthew Stafford has great quote about Bucs’ defensive mistake

The Los Angeles Rams used a huge play late to stun the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, and quarterback Matthew Stafford was well aware of how it happened. Stafford found wide receiver Cooper Kupp for a 44-yard gain that set the Rams up in field goal range just before time expired in the fourth quarter. The play came against what was supposed to be an all-out blitz, which left Kupp alone with safety Antoine Winfield Jr. In a one-on-one matchup, Kupp was always going to win. You can see the play in question here.
NFL
On3.com

Von Miller gives surprising statement on Tom Brady's future

Von Miller has gone up against Tom Brady in some memorable battles. From the rivalry between the Denver Broncos and New England Patriots to Sunday’s showdown between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Miller has terrorized Brady in some of the biggest games imaginable. When the Rams...
NFL
The Spun

Bruce Arians Sends Clear Message About Tom Brady’s Future

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians doesn’t want quarterback Tom Brady to feel rushed in making a decision for next season. There have been numerous rumors the last few days on how Brady may call it a career after this season, but there’s been no formal announcement. Arians confirmed...
NFL
