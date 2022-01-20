ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘I’m Back’: Sylvia Fowles Announces Return To Lynx On Instagram

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It appears the reigning WNBA Defensive Player of the Year will be back in Minnesota next season.

In an Instagram post captioned “HOME,” center Sylvia Fowles indicated she’ll return to the Lynx for her 15th WNBA season.

The 36-year-old is currently a free agent. The Lynx have yet to announce a new deal.

Originally drafted by the Chicago Sky, Fowles came to the Lynx via trade in 2015. She’s won two championships with the team, and was named Finals MVP both times.

Last season, Fowles averaged 16 points and 10 rebounds a game. She is the WNBA’s all-time leader in rebounds.

