WWE

Randy Orton Says He Is “Starting To Feel It” After Thousands Of RKOs

rajah.com
 5 days ago

WWE legend "The Viper" Randy Orton recently spoke with FOX2 Now on how at this stage of his wrestling career and after performing thousands of RKOs he is starting to feel the toll on his body. Randy Orton said:. “I jump up as high as I can, grab the...

rajah.com

Wrestling World

Randy Orton begins to have some physical problems

Randy Orton's career in WWE began way back in 2001 and has continued with great success to this day. During that time, the 41-year-old from Knoxville has held the WWE Championship ten times, the World Heavyweight Championship four times, and once each the Intercontinental Championship, United States Championship, World Tag Team Championship, Raw Tag Team Championship and once each.
WWE
411mania.com

Randy Orton, Omos, Riddle & More Added to Men’s Royal Rumble Match

WWE has added seven new names to the men’s Royal Rumble match for this weekend’s show. WWE announced on Monday before Raw that RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle), Omos, American Alpha (Chad Gable and Otis), and the Dirty Dawgz (Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode) have all joined the men’s match, as you can see below.
WWE
ComicBook

Randy Orton on How His Infamous Storyline With The Fiend Forced Him to Change

The WWE storyline between Randy Orton, "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss from late 2020 through WrestleMania 37 turned out to be one of the strangest in recent memory. Things kicked off when Orton set Wyatt on fire at the 2020 TLC pay-per-view, which then turned into months of Bliss torturing him by hurling fireballs and causing him to cough up black liquid before getting attacked by a revived Fiend at the Fastlane event. The two then clashed at WrestleMania 37, only for Bliss to betray Wyatt by revealing her own demonic alter-ego (how and why have never been made clear). This allowed Orton to hit a single RKO, pick up the win and never confront either Bliss or The Fiend again.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randy Orton
PWMania

Randy Orton Says He Had To ‘Roll With The Punches’ During Storyline With The Fiend

During an appearance on The Ringer Wrestling Show, Randy Orton talked about his storyline with “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt from 2020-2021:. “Rolling with the punches is something that I realized, more recently than not, if I just accept that I’m out of control of some of these situations and I’m talking about the business right now, if I just take what they give me and do it to the best of my ability…I was doing Fiend stuff a year ago. That was hard. Some of that was rough. They put me in the burn mask one week and the next week I’m out of it and my skin healed. It’s tough. Then you go to, who you would imagine you go to when you have a gripe, and go, ‘Hey, I can’t do this. Aren’t they gonna….’ [Vince impression], ‘Just do it. It’s going to work.’ ‘Okay.’ Roll with the punches. You go out there and do your best job. Even though I’m lighting a dead guy on fire and he’s the babyface…I had a very hard time trying to make that real, but I feel like I did a good enough job to where even though it was a little cringe-worthy for some people, because I really tried to believe I was going through this, I think it helped people buy into it a little bit more while we were suspending that reality and trying to make them believe like they would if they were watching the most recent Halloween movie. They want to believe and be entertained so, the more I can accept that and make it real and make it something that I’m feeling and not just words that some 22-year-old writer wrote on paper for me, if I believe it and make it mine, I can get them to believe. That’s what kind of changed with my promos.”
WWE
PWMania

Randy Orton Reveals He Missed Almost Two Months of WWE TV Due To Covid-19

During an appearance on The Ringer Wrestling Show, Randy Orton talked about his absence from WWE during the early Summer of 2021. Orton revealed that he had gotten Covid-19: “In June, I got COVID. I missed seven weeks of TV because my blood inflammation levels were so high that they were worried that it was going to turn into a mild cardease or echo cardease or something with the heart.”
WWE
411mania.com

Randy Orton Recalls ‘Rough’ Booking for The Feud With The Fiend Bray Wyatt

– Speaking to The Ringer Wrestling Show, WWE Superstar Randy Orton discussed some of his “hard” and “rough” angles, such as his greatly maligned feud with The Fiend “Bray Wyatt.” This includes the time he set The Fiend on fire at WWE TLC 2020. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Another WWE Superstar Reportedly Requests To Be Released

Fans have seen many WWE Superstars get released from the company over the last few years, and recently Mustafa Ali made headlines when he publicly announced that he had requested his release. Now PWInsider is reporting that former Cruiserweight Champion Brian Kendrick has requested his release. Kendrick had been working...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat
Wrestling World

Two former WWE champions refused to participate in the Royal Rumble

In recent weeks, WWE has stunned its fans by branching out a part of the list of names that will take part in the women's Royal Rumble match of the eponymous ppv which will be staged next January 29th. On this list, sensational names have appeared that have not been approached on a WWE show in years, from Lita to Michelle McCool, to Mickie James (recently released by WWE, albeit badly) and the Bella Twins.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

John Laurinaitis Told Released WWE Star He Was “Old” And “Fat” Before Firing Him

The last few years have been interesting to say the least as the the mass WWE releases have become a very hot topic in the wrestling world. Even though WWE seems to be releasing Superstars at a rapid pace it’s certainly not uncommon for a talent to get cut once WWE feels they’re no longer a good fit for the company. Apparently that’s exactly what happened with Nick Dinsmore, formerly known as Eugene in WWE.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Released WWE Star And Others React To Montez Ford Spot On RAW

Montez Ford of The Street Profits turned heads on last night’s RAW when he held a Superman pose while leaping over the top rope to land on Rey & Dominik Mysterio. As seen in the clip below, Ford held the pose for several seconds before taking out the Mysterios.
WWE
The Independent

Jake Paul accepts Khabib’s MMA offer on one condition

Jake Paul and Khabib Nurmagomedov could meet in the YouTuber’s MMA debut after Paul challenged the former UFC lightweight champion to a fight.Paul, who has a 5-0 record as a boxer, has been training as an MMA fighter as he eyes a chance to swap combat sports.Khabib extended an offer of assistance from the Russian and his team to aid Paul’s preparation and promotion.And the 25-year-old agreed to the partnership, under the condition that the undefeated Khabib is Paul’s first opponent.“Deal,” Paul said. “[But] only if I fight you first.”Khabib retired from UFC in 2020 with 29 wins and...
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
The Independent

Francis Ngannou outpoints Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 with surprising wrestling display

Francis Ngannou unified the UFC heavyweight titles in the main event of UFC 270 on Saturday night, beating interim champion Ciryl Gane via unanimous decision with a surprising wrestling display.Ngannou (17-3) is known for his hellacious knockout power and had never before won on points, but the French-Cameroonian scored multiple takedowns as he handed former teammate Gane (10-1) his first defeat as a professional mixed martial artist.Ngannou’s 16 previous pro wins had all come via stoppage, 12 of them via KO/TKO and most of them early in his fights. Against a much quicker and seemingly more technical opponent, the least...
UFC
The Independent

Tyson Fury urges Francis Ngannou to ‘make real money’ in boxing clash after UFC champion retains title

Tyson Fury’s interest in a crossover bout with Francis Ngannou has not waned following the UFC heavyweight champion’s successful title defence against Ciryl Gane.Ngannou, widely considered to be the greatest power-puncher in UFC history, stunned fans and pundits on Saturday as he employed an unexpected wrestling gameplan to outpoint former teammate Gane in the main event of UFC 270.In doing so, French-Cameroonian Ngannou unified the heavyweight titles and handed interim champion Gane his first professional defeat.While Ngannou, 35, did not produce the kind of spectacular knockout that many felt he would need to win – and to boost interest in...
UFC
The Independent

UFC partners with Dwayne Johnson’s footwear brand Project Rock

The UFC has announced a partnership deal with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s footwear brand Project Rock.The multi-year agreement will see all UFC athletes and their coaching teams sport Project Rock footwear throughout fight weeks – all the way up to the moment they make their walk to the Octagon on fight night.Athletes will receive Project Rock training shoes and slides, the likes of which were first on display in the UFC during Saturday night’s UFC 270 event in Anaheim.“UFC athletes are amongst the greatest, toughest, focused, most disciplined and hardest training athletes on the planet,” Johnson said.  “Every walk to...
CELEBRITIES
bjpenndotcom

Kenny Florian says the UFC slowly removed him from broadcasting gigs after he turned down a coaching position on TUF

Kenny Florian has claimed the UFC began removing him from broadcasting roles after he turned down a coaching role on The Ultimate Fighter. Following his retirement from active competition, former title challenger Kenny Florian became an even bigger part of the UFC family. He was regularly featured on a series of broadcasts by the promotion, usually in a commentary position. However, a few years ago, he slowly began to drop off the radar – prompting questions from the fanbase.
UFC

