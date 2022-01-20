ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braze Unveils Results of Second Annual Customer Engagement Review

By Business Wire
martechseries.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article94% of brands rated their customer engagement practices as excellent or good. Braze (Nasdaq: BRZE), the comprehensive customer engagement platform that powers interactions between consumers and the brands they love, today released its second annual Customer Engagement Review. Combining data from the Braze platform, with the results from a global survey...

martechseries.com

martechseries.com

DQLabs Announces New SVP Revenue – Lance Keel

DQLabs.ai, an industry leading provider of augmented data management platforms and data quality, announced the addition of Lance Keel as Senior Vice President of Revenue. Lance is well known and admired as a prominent executive leader in the data management and data quality arena. His years of experience and dedication to providing leadership and direction are a valuable addition to the DQLabs team.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Shoppertainment Pioneer Firework Adds Senior Executives Hailing from Google, Snap, American Express, and Albertsons to Its Leadership Team

Leading livestream ecommerce and shoppable video platform provider, Firework, announced today the addition of four key executives to its growing roster of high-profile personnel. Livestream commerce platform provider Firework announced four new appointments to its executive leadership team – Suzanne Strasser Grant, Steve Stafford, Eva Wang, and Mark Wurtzel. These...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Open Influence Launches Go Prism Self-Serve SaaS Solution, an Innovative Influencer Marketing and Insights Tool for Social Media Marketers

Go Prism is the Proprietary Social Intelligence Platform for Brand Safety, Influencer Discovery, Performance Benchmarking, and Competitive Insights. “The Competitive Insights, Performance Benchmarks, and Brand Safety features have been a game-changer for us as we look to earn RFPs from major retail brands,” said Alden Reiman, CEO and Founder of The Reiman Agency.
INTERNET
martechseries.com

Salesforce Ventures-Backed TechSee Notches Record Growth in 2021

Newly inked deals with Dyson, Lennar, TELUS, Verizon, and many new Fortune 2000 companies drove over 200% YoY growth. , the market leader in Computer Vision-powered AI solutions for customer service, today announced a benchmark year that saw over 200 percent growth year over year and culminated with a hiring spree that added to the marketing, product, and commercial teams. In 2021, more than 300 companies adopted TechSee as their video support platform for customer support and field services. As demand for video and remote support has grown in a COVID-19 business environment, not only are more companies adopting TechSee but they are also using it more – resulting in more than 20 million virtual customer sessions, saving 120 million miles of truck rolls.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

SoundOn Global Receives Strategic Investment From Taiwan Mobile

Taiwan Mobile (TWSE: 3045) becomes the company’s 2nd largest shareholder Parties to collaborate to usher in the golden era of the audio entertainment market. SoundOn Global (SOG), Taiwan’s #1 podcast platform and the only Chinese Language hosting partner of Apple Podcast in Taiwan, announced that it has received a strategic investment from Taiwan Mobile (TSWE: 3045), Taiwan’s leading telecommunications group.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Yieldmo Expands into UK Market with New Senior Appointment

Stephen Cutbill joins the advertising technology company in a newly created UK General Manager position. Yieldmo, a leading advertising technology company that operates a smart exchange for buyers and sellers, has announced the appointment of Stephen Cutbill in the newly created role of UK General Manager. Stephen will spearhead developing and executing the company’s local strategy, as well as acquiring new clients. The move signals the company’s commitment to international expansion, especially in the UK market.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Marketing Technology Highlights of The Week: Featuring Microsoft, Ironclad, ON24, Moz and more!

Semrush enhanced their offering with a new acquisition, we discussed the importance of a better email deliverability process while diving into a few programmatic predictions for 2022. Uncover more such insights, tips, trends and predictions from this weekly martech highlight:. ________. MarTech Quote-of-the-Week!. With the rapid shifts in everyone’s lives...
TECHNOLOGY
Variety

Gallic Startup Dark Matters Launches First Ever Virtual Production Facility in France

Founded in February 2021, French startup Dark Matters is set to unveil Gaul’s first virtual production facility. Setting up camp 23 miles from Paris, the 180,000 square-foot studio will open its doors this coming April, offering the local industry five new soundstages equipped for both traditional production and the LED-backed virtual sets made famous by the ILM Stagecraft system used on “The Mandalorian.” Backed by €10 million ($11.3 million) in VC funding from Paris-based firms Anaxago and CapHorn, and benefiting from another $2.2 million in public support, the full-service facility will be split between four core departments, focusing on hardware and...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Livestorm Updates Video Engagement Platform With New Features Intended to Ease Setup and Promotion for Event Organizers

Companies switching to Livestorm in droves as video conferencing remains the primary business communications tool in the wake of COVID-19 Livestorm, which offers the first Video Engagement Platform (VEP), announced that it has added a host of new features intended to help companies boost engagement during virtual meetings or events, combat screen fatigue and ensure online event materials are aligned with their messaging and branding.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Ceros acquires online visual commenting tool Oroson

Deal will add video and audio support to the company’s MarkUp product in latest effort to support creative collaboration across all design projects. Ceros, the cloud-based, no-code design platform for interactive content, announced today its acquisition of online visual feedback tool Oroson as it accelerates its mission of becoming the unmatched leader in empowering creativity and collaboration.
BUSINESS
The Drum

What are the top UX trends that will drive customer engagement this year?

This content is produced by a member of The Drum Network, a paid-for membership club for CEOs and their agencies who want to share their expertise and grow their business. As January rolls on, Neal Wright, senior UX designer at Rawnet provides marketers with an overview of UX design with tips on how to optimize within a brand’s digital strategy.
APPLE
martechseries.com

AniView Adopts Google’s Multi-Customer Management (MCM) Feature

With improved transparency and authorization levels to allow for better data privacy and security, AniView now leverages Google’s MCM program to empower hundreds of smaller publishers to channel their brand-safe inventory through its marketplace. AniView, a leading provider of holistic, end-to-end Video ad-serving solutions and marketplace for publishers, is...
INTERNET
martechseries.com

FullStory Appoints Edelita Tichepco as Chief Financial Officer

Senior finance executive brings decades of experience in guiding growth to leadership team. FullStory, the market and technology leader in Digital Experience Intelligence (DXI), announced the appointment of Edelita Tichepco as the company’s first Chief Financial Officer. Tichepco brings more than 20 years of financial and technology industry experience to the FullStory senior leadership team and most recently served as Vice President of Finance & Investor Relations at Anaplan, Inc., where she was instrumental in guiding the company’s initial public offering. In her new role, Tichepco will oversee all aspects of the company’s financial operations, with a strategic focus on global expansion.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Virtru Closes $60M Growth Financing Round Co-Led by ICONIQ Growth and Foundry Capital, with Participation from Tiger Global and MC2

As the world migrates to a Zero Trust cybersecurity model, investors back Virtru to make Trusted Data Format (TDF) the open standard for sharing and protecting sensitive data. Virtru, a leader in data protection and inventor of the open TDF standard, today announced that it has raised $60 million in growth financing co-led by existing investor ICONIQ Growth and new investor Foundry Capital. Other participants in the round include Tiger Global, MC2, Bessemer Venture Partners and New Enterprise Associates. Michael Chertoff, former Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security and co-founder and executive chairman of MC2, and Jon Ein, CEO of Foundry Capital, will join Virtru’s board of directors.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Neustar Expands Suite of Contact Center Solutions with the Launch of Email Intelligence

Neustar, Inc., a TransUnion company, has expanded its suite of Contact Center Solutions with Email Intelligence. This new capability provides additional signals and scores to maximize the impact of the email channel while reducing the corresponding compliance and financial risks. Marketing Technology News: Searchbloom Awarded Among 2021’s Fastest Growing Companies...
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. Enters into Agreement with UNIFD to Expand Connected TV Reach for Programmatic

Adding CTV devices like Roku, FireTv, Samsung further expands advertising opportunities for marketers. Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) (the “Company”), a leading provider of next-generation advertising, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with UNIFD, a digital media company focused on driving brand awareness across emerging channels, for its programmatic advertising placements for Roku, FireTv, Samsung and other Connected TV (CTV) Devices. UNIFD, with its 275+ and ever-expanding CTV marketplace covering the nation’s top news channels, entertainment channels as well as sports, 85 million monthly advertising opportunities and a 98% completion rate, is known for its transparency and ability to drive performance and brand awareness across emerging channels. The collaboration will allow marketers to add Roku and other high performing CTV inventory to their programmatic media buy and help marketers reach the users across mobile desktop and connected TV ecosystems.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Mediaocean Expands Leadership Team with Appointments of John Malysiak and Perianne Grignon

Industry veterans appointed to newly-created roles, SVP of Cross-Platform Solutions and VP of Strategy for Agency Solutions. Mediaocean, the mission-critical platform for omnichannel advertising, has announced the appointment of two new executives, John Malysiak and Perianne Grignon, to expand the company’s leadership and expertise in omnichannel and cross-platform solutions. Malysiak has been appointed to SVP of Cross-Platform Solutions, where he will ensure the continued adoption of product integrations and customer innovations. Grignon has joined the company as VP of Strategy for Agency Solutions, where she will lead Mediaocean’s core systems strategy for agency partners, including buyer workflow, global plans, and media finance.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Accenture Receives Four ‘Digital Experience Partner of the Year’ Awards From Adobe

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been recognized with four Adobe Digital Experience Partner of the Year Awards for 2022, reflecting Accenture’s leadership in unleashing purposeful connections, powered by Adobe, to help accelerate clients’ path to value. Marketing Technology News: Stimwave Technologies Announces Chris Valois as Chief Marketing and Strategy...
TECHNOLOGY

