8 things you need to know today

Baltimore is undergoing a technology renaissance. In recent years, the local economy has evolved into a robust, tech-driven ecosystem fueled by growing sectors, like biotechnology and cybersecurity. This growth has come with increased business activity, which is good news for entrepreneurs interested in a transaction, as both strategic and financial buyers are actively deploying capital in the region. As a result, business owners will not only be tasked with navigating the financial health of their companies, but also their own complex set of wealth planning needs that come with major business transactions.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 10 DAYS AGO