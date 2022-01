There's a lot of gold up for grabs at WWE's Royal Rumble this weekend, including the Raw Women's Championship. It's been a rollercoaster ride for Doudrop over the past few months, and she capped it off by defeating Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan to earn a shot at the title at the Rumble. Tomorrow night she'll get her chance to take on Becky Lynch for the Raw Women's Championship and take the gold for herself, and she is more than up to the challenge. ComicBook.com had the chance to talk to Doudrop ahead of her big Rumble battle, and during that conversation, we talked about how this match against Lynch has been years in the making, as w3ell as that memorable tag moment on Raw, what surprise entrant she would love to see in the Rumble and more!

