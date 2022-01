Travis County is hosting a virtual meet-and-greet tomorrow from 5:30 to 7 p.m. to present the final three candidates for the new Health and Human Services county executive position. Juan Duarte is currently the executive director for the Office of Children and Youth in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania; Lawrence Lyman works with county HHS as director of research and planning; and Pilar Sanchez is the vice president of housing and community development for the Housing Authority of the City of Austin.

TRAVIS COUNTY, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO