ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Catcher Digital Marketing and Flowfinity Deliver Measurable Business Growth for Consumer Brands

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlowfinity Wireless Inc. today published a case study outlining how Catcher Digital Marketing has leveraged Flowfinity’s no-code platform to deliver significant value to the consumer-packaged goods sector by digitizing and automating retail audit and market research reporting. Catcher Digital Marketing constructs sophisticated online marketing strategies delivered using tactics...

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

OSF Digital Acquires Datarati, a Marketing Automation and CRM Agency

As its sixth acquisition over the past 9 months, OSF Digital continues to build its Salesforce capabilities. OSF Digital, an award-winning provider of digital transformation services to companies worldwide, announced today the acquisition of Datarati, a Salesforce partner with expertise in Salesforce Marketing Cloud in Australia and New Zealand, with customers across the APAC region. OSF Digital is acquiring Datarati as part of a global strategy to grow and scale locally and regionally across APAC, as well as to increase its Salesforce Digital 360 capabilities. This is OSF Digital’s sixth acquisition in the past nine months, and its second acquisition of a Salesforce-focused services partner based in APAC. The terms of the deal are not being disclosed.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

DQLabs Announces New SVP Revenue – Lance Keel

DQLabs.ai, an industry leading provider of augmented data management platforms and data quality, announced the addition of Lance Keel as Senior Vice President of Revenue. Lance is well known and admired as a prominent executive leader in the data management and data quality arena. His years of experience and dedication to providing leadership and direction are a valuable addition to the DQLabs team.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Salesforce Ventures-Backed TechSee Notches Record Growth in 2021

Newly inked deals with Dyson, Lennar, TELUS, Verizon, and many new Fortune 2000 companies drove over 200% YoY growth. , the market leader in Computer Vision-powered AI solutions for customer service, today announced a benchmark year that saw over 200 percent growth year over year and culminated with a hiring spree that added to the marketing, product, and commercial teams. In 2021, more than 300 companies adopted TechSee as their video support platform for customer support and field services. As demand for video and remote support has grown in a COVID-19 business environment, not only are more companies adopting TechSee but they are also using it more – resulting in more than 20 million virtual customer sessions, saving 120 million miles of truck rolls.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Shoppertainment Pioneer Firework Adds Senior Executives Hailing from Google, Snap, American Express, and Albertsons to Its Leadership Team

Leading livestream ecommerce and shoppable video platform provider, Firework, announced today the addition of four key executives to its growing roster of high-profile personnel. Livestream commerce platform provider Firework announced four new appointments to its executive leadership team – Suzanne Strasser Grant, Steve Stafford, Eva Wang, and Mark Wurtzel. These...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marketing Automation#Marketing Strategies#Online Marketing#Catcher Digital Marketing#Flowfinity Wireless Inc#Martech#Svp Of Marketing At#Brand
martechseries.com

European Manufacturers Embrace the Cloud to Improve Their Agility

ISG Provider Lens™ report sees manufacturers using the cloud to improve digital marketing and enable direct-to-consumer business models. European manufacturing firms are embracing cloud-based technologies and services to accelerate their go-to-market plans and improve digital marketing efforts, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) , a leading global technology research and advisory firm.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Yieldmo Expands into UK Market with New Senior Appointment

Stephen Cutbill joins the advertising technology company in a newly created UK General Manager position. Yieldmo, a leading advertising technology company that operates a smart exchange for buyers and sellers, has announced the appointment of Stephen Cutbill in the newly created role of UK General Manager. Stephen will spearhead developing and executing the company’s local strategy, as well as acquiring new clients. The move signals the company’s commitment to international expansion, especially in the UK market.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Pixis (Formerly Pyxis One) Raises $100M in SoftBank Vision Fund 2-led Series C to Grow Its Codeless AI Infrastructure

Pixis (formerly known as Pyxis One), a leading provider of contextual codeless AI infrastructure for complete marketing optimization, today announced it has secured US $100M in Series C funding. Pixis will leverage the fresh funds to help the company rapidly scale its AI platforms and plugins, as well as accelerate expansions across North America, Europe, and APAC.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Cendyn and Pegasus Complete Merger

The newly combined company provides hoteliers with a cloud-based platform that gives hotels the tools to take control of their direct-booking channel, enhance brand loyalty, and drive profitability. Today, Cendyn and Pegasus closed their previously announced merger agreement, bringing two industry leaders together as one company. This merger provides hoteliers...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsBreak
Marketing
martechseries.com

Marketing Technology Highlights of The Week: Featuring Microsoft, Ironclad, ON24, Moz and more!

Semrush enhanced their offering with a new acquisition, we discussed the importance of a better email deliverability process while diving into a few programmatic predictions for 2022. Uncover more such insights, tips, trends and predictions from this weekly martech highlight:. ________. MarTech Quote-of-the-Week!. With the rapid shifts in everyone’s lives...
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Encointer Brings Financial Inclusivity to Web3

Encointer, a framework for the formation of voluntary, local, and digital community tokens, has been granted a common-good parachain slot on Polkadot’s canary network, Kusama. Web3 & Financial Inclusion. Through Encointer, any geographically concentrated group can create, distribute, and use their own digital community tokens, which promotes genuine financial...
ECONOMY
texasguardian.com

Microlending Market: Business Growth, Development Factors, Application and Future Prospects

Microlending Market Advancement, Growth Prospects, Target Audience, and Segmentation | Covid-19 Impact Analysis. Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Micro lending Market by Service Provider (Banks, Micro Finance Institute (MFI), NBFC (Non-Banking Financial Institutions) and Others), and End User (Solo Entrepreneurs & Individual, Micro Enterprises and Small Enterprises): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027".
MARKETS
martechseries.com

Intellifluence Reaches 200,000 Active Users

Recently exceeding 180,000 influencers and 20,000 brands, Intellifluence has now crossed the threshold of 200,000 active users on its influencer marketing network. “Chasing Metcalfe’s law is a difficult prospect for all networks, regardless of the industry focus,” said Joe Sinkwitz, CEO and Co-Founder of Intellifluence. “However, what most people may not understand is that by servicing two sides of a marketplace with inverse needs, as a company we need to be both mindful of chicken-and-egg supply vs demand side constraints all while maintaining that network growth. It’s a balancing act, but thankfully it’s working and we’re having fun!”
INTERNET
martechseries.com

Contentful Named a Top 100 Company to Watch for Remote Jobs in 2022

Contentful ranks high among companies hiring remote workers. Contentful, the leading content platform for digital-first business, is proud to announce that it has been named to FlexJobs’ 9th annual list of the Top 100 Companies to Watch for Remote Jobs in 2022. This list is based on an analysis of approximately 57,000 companies and their remote job posting histories in the FlexJobs database between January 1, 2021, and December 31, 2021. Contentful is one of 100 companies that had the highest number of remote job openings throughout 2021. A “remote job” is defined as a professional-level job that allows the worker to work from home either entirely or part of the time.
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

Annex Cloud’s Next-gen Loyalty Solution Now Available on commercetools Marketplace

Brands can deliver personalized, omnichannel customer experiences at scale. Annex Cloud, a global enterprise technology solutions provider of advanced loyalty management solutions and experiential customer retention software, is pleased to announce full integration with commercetools, one of the world’s leading ecommerce experience platforms built on modern MACH (Microservices: API-first, Cloud-native and Headless) principles. The integrated solution is now live on the commercetools marketplace.
TECHNOLOGY
asana.com

How we built Asana’s Marketing Measurement Capabilities to power global customer growth

Growing a customer base at scale effectively and efficiently through paid advertising is challenging in the modern digital world. It requires robust and holistic marketing measurement to give marketers visibility into how their campaigns perform at different granularities in a timely manner. Paid acquisition plays an essential role in helping...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy