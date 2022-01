BOISE, Idaho — It's a new era under a new leader at Idaho's largest community college. The College of Western Idaho has a new president for the first time in a dozen years. Gordon Jones officially became the third president of CWI on January 10. Jones had been at Boise State University since 2015 when he became the founding dean of the College of Innovation and Design. He takes over for Bert Glandon who retired in May of 2021 after 12 years as president.

BOISE, ID ・ 15 HOURS AGO