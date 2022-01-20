Grab your tickets for great upcoming events at the Courthouse Center for the Arts

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local attractions and activities!. WaterFire Arts Center Video Exhibit- “The Seeing”, produced through a creative partnership between FirstWorks and WaterFire Providence, is a month-long video exhibition of six film works scored by Daniel Bernard Roumain (DBR). The films are all related to our willingness to hear, understand, and love one another. On Thursday, January 20, from 7:00-9:00 p.m. Roumain will be present to greet attendees during the exhibition’s opening reception.
