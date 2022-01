Another aspiring rapstar has reportedly lost his life. On Friday (January 14), gossip began circulating on social media that a rapper out of Miami had passed away. This is a developing story that, at the time of this publication, is shrouded in rumors and speculative reports. Details are unclear, but it seems that Wavy Navy Pooh, a rising artist out of Miami, has been gunned down in his hometown.

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO