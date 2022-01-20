ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

China Residents Rebel Against COVID Lockdown, Take to the Streets in Video

By John Feng
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago

Residents in northwest China succeeded in ending their month-long lockdown after a rare neighborhood protest forced a change in policy.

Now deleted footage that emerged on China's main social media service, Weibo , showed dozens of people demonstrating inside a residential area in Xi'an's Yanta district in Shaanxi province. The city of 13 million people was placed under a full lockdown on December 23, but the neighborhood in question had already been quarantined a week earlier. The indefinite lockdown was causing distress and affecting their livelihoods, the neighbors shouted.

The protesters appeared to come to blows after police officers arrived to manage the crowd, with a number of residents apparently pinned to the ground. The local public security bureau reported no arrests resulting from the "mass incident," a term the Chinese government uses for instances of civil disobedience.

Trending Weibo posts reportedly written by homeowners inside Huacheng International, the neighborhood in the south of Xi'an, said they had been living under the strictest of public health measures since December 18, following an outbreak of the Delta variant of COVID elsewhere in the city. Each member of every household was tested regularly for more than a month, but none of the apartment buildings in the complex ever returned a positive case.

Chinese cities currently battling Delta and Omicron clusters sort their districts into three public health categories : lockdown, control and prevention. In the first, residents aren't allowed to leave their homes; in the second, each household is permitted to send one family member to purchase supplies every two days; and in the third, their movements are restricted to their immediate area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VGTjA_0dqrM5sH00

Over a period of more than 30 days, residents in Huacheng, like others in Xi'an, spent Christmas and New Year in their apartments. Some complained about having to live off government-supplied rations, while others had no choice but to buy expensive groceries via the neighborhood's property management agency. No one could leave.

The unrest began earlier this week when Xi'an began a partial easing of lockdown in certain residential areas. Some public transport resumed and certain businesses reopened as the city reported no new infections on Tuesday and Wednesday—the first zero COVID days since last year.

According to social media posts, Huacheng residents requested a downgrade of the neighborhood's status from quarantine to control, allowing them some sort of freedom. A screenshot of a message said to be distributed by the property agency said the local government had given its approval and would announce the change on Wednesday.

However, another notice on Thursday said the request was denied because of a returning homeowner who had been in centralized quarantine where a positive COVID case was found earlier this month. Huacheng could apply again for a downgrade on Saturday, according to the notification. Residents were outraged.

In republished versions of Weibo videos, dozens of people were seen swarming the property agency's office, demanding an end to their lockdown. The residents shouted when staff members called the police, who were later involved in what appeared to be physical altercations.

Hours later, state media announced a partial downgrade of several Huacheng apartment blocks from quarantine to control status. Local residents declared victory by saying the policy change would never have happened without their demonstration to "protect [their] rights."

China has fully vaccinated nearly 90 percent of its population, but it remains one of the only countries still pursuing a zero-COVID policy. The no-tolerance approach is expected to last throughout the year as it hosts the Winter Olympics in Beijing and a number of other sporting events in the spring and summer. This autumn, the Chinese Communist Party will hold its 20th National Congress , where China's President Xi Jinping is expected to secure an unprecedented third term.

The public health measures are harsh on residents, but highly effective. Xi'an has reported more than 2,000 infections since December 9, but the city's cluster appears to have fizzled out. On Thursday, China's National Health Commission said there were 43 locally transmitted cases across the country on January 19, including more than a dozen in the port city of Tianjin , 80 miles southeast of Beijing, where health authorities are tracking an Omicron cluster that grew by an additional five infections on January 20.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WgsxQ_0dqrM5sH00

Comments / 5

Related
New York Post

Chinese residents ‘starving’ as world’s strictest COVID lockdown bans them leaving home

Residents under strict lowdown rules in one of China’s largest cities say they are facing starvation after they were banned from going outside to get food. Officials running the city of Xi’an on Monday told its 13million inhabitants they were only allowed out from their homes when invited to take part in a new round of mass Covid testing, or for medical emergencies.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

China warns west against rapid interest rate rise

China has warned the US and Europe against a rapid rise in interest rates that would “slam on the brakes” of the global recovery from the pandemic. Central banks should maintain the monetary stimulus or risk “serious economic consequences” from the spillover effects with developing markets bearing the brunt.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
Daily Mail

Scientist who warned the world of Omicron variant says China's 'Zero Covid' policy WON'T WORK against super-transmissible mutant strain as city of 13 million is locked down

The scientist who warned the world about the Omicron Covid-19 variant has told China its 'Zero Covid' police won't work against the super-transmissible mutant variant. The Chinese city of Xi'an's 13 million residents were ordered on Thursday into a draconian stay-at-home lockdown because of 250 cases. It means all households...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The US Sun

‘Starving’ Chinese residents ‘trade £260 Nintendo consoles for instant noodles’ in world’s toughest lockdown

CHINESE residents have been reportedly trading £260 Nintendo consoles for instant noodles amid fears of food shortages during the world's toughest lockdown. Authorities have banned 13 million people in the city of Xi’an from going outside even for essential reasons, as the country is trying to control one of its worst Covid outbreaks.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South China#Covid#Northwest China#Chinese#Huacheng International#Omicron
The US Sun

Western troops fell ill in Wuhan MONTHS before Covid outbreak officially began fuelling lab leak suspicions

WESTERN troops allegedly fell ill with a mystery illness after attending the World Military Games in Wuhan shortly before the Covid outbreak officially began. A long-serving Canadian officer was among scores of athletes who fell sick while attending the games in the pandemic ground zero city in China — fuelling theories the virus leaked from a nearby lab.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
FOXBusiness

China fines Japanese-owned 7-Eleven for calling Taiwan a country

The Chinese government has fined the Japanese-owned 7-Eleven convenience store chain in Beijing for featuring a map on its website that labeled the island of Taiwan a country. The company was fined 150,000 yuan ($23,519) by Chinese market regulators for displaying an "incorrect" and "incomplete" Chinese map that labeled Taiwan "an independent country," the Global Times, a Communist Party tabloid, reported Friday.
ECONOMY
foodsafetynews.com

China steps up checks after coronavirus fruit findings

China has tightened import rules after finding the virus that causes COVID-19 on packaging of fruit from Vietnam and Thailand. At least nine Chinese cities have recorded positive coronavirus tests in relation to dragon fruit from Vietnam and longan fruit from Thailand, according to media reports. China had already stopped...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Chinese woman stuck living with blind date due to Covid lockdown

A Chinese woman has documented her experience of being stuck in lockdown at a blind date’s home where she had gone for dinner.The woman, identified only by her first name Wang, said she was on a week-long trip to Zhengzhou city to meet potential suitors when a lockdown was imposed.“Just after I arrived in Zhengzhou, there was an outbreak and his community was put under lockdown and I could not leave,” Ms Wang said to Shanghai-based outlet The Paper on Tuesday, reported news agency AFP.“I’m getting old now, my family introduced me to 10 matches... The fifth date wanted to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
749K+
Followers
79K+
Post
730M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy