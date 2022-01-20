Cicero-North Syracuse, Liverpool boys swimmers earn league wins

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Amid a bunch of schedule changes, the Cicero-North Syracuse boys swim team was able to keep it meet with West Genesee on Tuesday and handled the Wildcats 95-83.

It was just the second win of the season for the Northstars, who saw Jacob Griffin tear to time of 22.98 seconds in the 50-yard freestyle before he took the 100 freestyle in 52.18 seconds.

Anthony Gabrielli also won a pair of individual races, edging Noah Ritchie, 2:08.76 to 2:11.95, in the 200 freestyle before he claimed first place in the 100 backstroke in 1:05.25.

Caden Griffin swam the 200 individual medley in 2:24.06 and then won the 100 butterfly in 1:00.74 as Ritchie went to the front in the 500 freestyle in 5:59.73 and Connor Burke was first in the 100 breaststroke in 1:16.05 to Reece Balduzzi’s second-place 1:17.21.

To start the meet, Ritchie, Balduzzi and the two Griffins went 1:55.02 in the 200 medley relay, with Gabrielli and Noah Mingolelli helping the Griffins post 1:44.72 in the 200 freestyle relay.

As C-NS rested for next week’s meet against Oswego, Liverpool met up with Auburn Wednesday and, moving to 3-1 on the season, earned a 91-60 victory over the Maroons.

Even with a small roster, Auburn won every individual event until Colin Gridley, uncontested, took the diving competition, picking up 180.15 points after he finished fifth in the Salt City Athletic Conference Invitational on Jan. 15.

Then Jack Cavallerano took the 100 butterfly in 57.59 seconds and, in the 100 backstroke, posted the quickest time of 1:01.63.

Trevor Selig earned a victory in the 100 freestyle in 53.42 seconds before Sean O’Neil won the 500 freestyle in 5:49.33, edging the 5:49.87 from John Morawski.

O’Neil then swam in the 200 freestyle relay with Cavallerano, Selig and Solomon Panayil, with the Warriors prevailing in 1:40.39 to Auburn’s 1:42.87.

Earlier, Cavallerano helped Nate Alexander, Ryan Gublo and Tristan Vang go 1:55.78 to win the 200 medley relay as Alexander took second in the 200 freestyle in 2:01.78 and Selig was second (2:19.60) in the 200 IM.

Gublo swam the 100 breaststroke in 1:12 flat as Alexander, Selig, O’Neil and Panayil went 3:59.93 in the 400 freestyle relay. Liverpool has big meet next Tuesday against SCAC leader Fayetteville-Manlius before facing Syracuse City on Jan. 28.