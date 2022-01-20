ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abbeville, LA

Abbeville museum showcasing Louisiana's military history

By Meagan Glover
KATC News
KATC News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b3TKK_0dqrM2E600

A museum in Abbeville is showcasing Louisiana's unique military history through stories of the state's brave men and women.

Those stories include many soldiers from the Acadiana area.

KATC's Meagan Glover spoke with Dr. Elista Istre about featured exhibits and some of the artifacts currently on display.

Abbeville museum showcases Louisiana's military history

The museum is located at the Chris Crusta Memorial Airport in Abbeville.

For more information, visit the museum's website at www.lamilitarymuseum.org.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KATC News

Youngsville celebrates Arbor Day

Youngsville celebrated Arbor Day on Saturday. The event was held during the evening hours at the Southside Regional Park. Over 80 trees were donated to be planted in the park. Chris Adams of the Bayou Vermilion Preservation Association tells KATC, "We're planting these trees and shrubs right on the edge of the water. They're all adapted to live in wetlands so they like their feet getting wet, and they'll give habitat for fish as well as birds and pollinators above and below ground."
YOUNGSVILLE, LA
KATC News

Lafayette pastor opens church to keep homeless safe from weather

Lafayette will be experiencing one of its coldest nights. A Lafayette pastor is thinking about those who have nowhere to keep warm, the homeless. Pastor and Dr. Lawrence Levi III met with KATC at Freedom World Church to share his efforts, "We are here to open up our doors to all of the homeless people that may not have anywhere to go tonight. So that they cannot be in such a severe weather conditions to where it can actually be hazardous to their health."
LAFAYETTE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Government
Abbeville, LA
Entertainment
Abbeville, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Coronavirus
State
Louisiana State
City
Abbeville, LA
Abbeville, LA
Coronavirus
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
KATC News

New bank opens on South College Rd.

St. Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank, the “Homestead," announces the opening of their a new, full-service branch in Lafayette located at 914 South College Road. The South College branch is the company’s six location. Other locations include Carencro, Eunice, Opelousas, and Port Barre. This marks the third new branch opening for the company since July 2019.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KATC News

Multilingual call center in Lafayette expanding

LAFAYETTE, La. – Gov. John Bel Edwards and CALLS PLUS President Barbara Lamont announced Wednesday the expansion of the company's multilingual call center in Lafayette. The expansion will retain 37 jobs and create 50 new direct jobs; Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in 27 indirect jobs for a total of 77 new jobs in the Acadiana region.
LAFAYETTE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military History#Covid#Museum#Breaking News#Instagram Subscribe
KATC News

La. coastal, waterway & flood projects to receive $643 M; $2B in disaster relief

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) announced Wednesday the Army Corps of Engineers will allocate Louisiana $643,360,450 in funding from the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act for 21 coastal, waterway and flood projects including $378,516,450 for the construction of the Morganza-to-the-Gulf Hurricane Protection System, $125,000,000 for Southwest Coastal Louisiana Hurricane Protection and $52,989,000 for the Atchafalaya Basin. Cassidy was a key architect of the law and helped shepherd it through Congress.
LOUISIANA STATE
KATC News

Grants offered for artists

Acadiana Center for the Arts and Lafayette Economic Development Authority are asking for artists to apply for a grant program, ArtSpark. ArtSpark 2022 applications are now live on AcA’s website and accepting submissions through February 28, 2022.
LAFAYETTE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KATC News

St. Joseph shelter open during cold weekend

Catholic Charities of Acadiana will be welcoming those who are unsheltered and in need of nighttime sleeping arrangements at St. Joseph Shelter beginning at 6 pm Thursday and continuing throughout the weekend due to dangerous weather conditions forecasted for the Acadiana area.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KATC News

Cypress Bayou Casino plans hiring event

Cypress Bayou Casino Hotel is planning a hiring event later this month. The event is planned for January 27 in the Pavilion Pre-Function Room, located at 832 Martin Luther King Road in Charenton. The event will be from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m.
CHARENTON, LA
KATC News

LPSS and LCG open new Lafayette High bus stop

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Wednesday to unveil the construction of a new covered public transportation bus stop in front of Lafayette High School facing Congress Street. This covered bus stop features solar lights, a seating area, and a charging station for electronic devices.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KATC News

Leaders in Philanthropy Awards nominations are being accepted

Community Foundation of Acadiana (CFA) is accepting nominations for the 2022 Leaders in Philanthropy (LIP) Awards. The deadline to submit a nomination is April 1, 2022. The general public can nominate an outstanding individual, couple, business, or corporation that has made a philanthropic impact throughout Acadiana to support nonprofit organizations, churches, schools, and/or community initiatives.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KATC News

Help needed in locating runaway

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the public in locating a runaway. Rontreviona Robinson, 16, of Carencro, was last seen in late October 2021 and is believed to still be in the Lafayette area.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KATC News

Lafayette Regional Airport cuts ribbon on new terminal

The new terminal at Lafayette Regional Airport will officially open to the public on Thursday, January 20. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Wednesday, January 19, to conclude the three-year, $150 million project. Governor John Bel Edwards was on hand for the ribbon cutting ceremony.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KATC News

Improvements coming to Brown Park

Improvements are coming to Lafayette's Brown Park and Wednesday night members of the community had a chance to have their say — and city leaders listened. A few dozen people attended tonight's town hall. They came with a number of ideas — from upgrading the current facilities to adding even more — with talk of the park becoming a "super park" similar to St. Julien Park in Broussard.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KATC News

KATC News

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy