Tributes from the artistic generation that Virgil Abloh championed

By Fashion
Vice
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Louis Vuitton presents the late creative polymath's final collection, creatives he platformed share the most important lessons he taught them. In all the discussions around the legacy of Virgil Abloh that have proliferated in the month and a half since his sudden, tragic passing, a quality of his that has...

i-d.vice.com

Footwear News

How to Buy Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 Sneakers by Virgil Abloh

The Louis Vuitton and Nike “Air Force 1” by Virgil Abloh sneakers are almost here. Open for bidding Jan. 26, 200 special-edition pairs of the shoes, paired with a Louis Vuitton pilot cases, are up for auction in partnership with Sotheby’s. Proceeds will benefit The Virgil Abloh “Post-Modern” Scholarship Fund, which in partnership with the Fashion Scholarship Fund, supports the education of academically promising students of Black, African American, or African descent — per Abloh’s wishes. The designer, who founded and built Off-White into a formidable brand and made a huge mark at Louis Vuitton as the men’s artistic director, died at...
luxurylaunches.com

Sotheby’s to auction Louis Vuitton and Nike “Air Force 1” by Virgil Abloh. Bidding for the kicks start at just $2,000.

There can never be another Virgil Abloh, which is why everything he touched is valuable beyond measure. If you have been pining for the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 sneaker after they were spotted at Virgil Abloh’s final LV runway show, then youre in for a surprise. The shoes are a prized possession for mashing up icons like Louis Vuitton, Nike, and the irreplaceable Virgil Abloh. Sotheby’s is auctioning 200 pairs of the highly-anticipated Nike X Louis Vuitton “Air Force 1” shoes from January 26 to February 8.
Miami Herald

Naomi Campbell Honors Virgil Abloh on the Louis Vuitton Runway

Paying tribute. On Thursday, January 20, Naomi Campbell celebrated the life of late friend Virgil Abloh by modeling the late artistic director’s final Louis Vuitton menswear collection during Paris Fashion Week. The show was held at the Carreau du Temple, attended by “close friends” like Campbell, Tyler the Creator...
Louis Vuitton
Kanye
Michèle Lamy
Virgil Abloh
WOKV

Louis Vuitton stages Virgil Abloh swansong in Paris

PARIS — (AP) — Louis Vuitton pulled out the stops Thursday to present the final collection of Virgil Abloh, the house’s first African-American creative director who died in November after a two-year battle with cancer. The stage of a bedroom, staircase, trampoline and smoking chimney on the...
CBS New York

Sotheby’s Auctioning Off 200 Pairs Of Sneakers By Late Fashion Designer Virgil Abloh

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Sotheby’s is hosting an auction to honor late fashion designer Virgil Abloh. Two hundred pairs of the Louis Vuitton Nike Air Force 1 sneakers will be sold online. The shoes were part of Abloh’s spring/summer 2022 collection. He died in November of cancer. Proceeds from the auction will go to his scholarship fund for Black fashion students. The auction will be held Jan. 26.
Vibe

Tyler, The Creator Soundtracks Virgil Abloh’s Final Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall/Winter 2022 Show

Tyler, The Creator provided the music for the Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall/Winter 2022 fashion show, which debuted on Thursday (Jan. 20) in Paris. The showing presented the final collection Virgil Abloh designed for the luxury brand before his unexpected death in November 2021 at the age of 41, which shocked fans and rocked the fashion industry. On Twitter, a fan asked the “WUSYANAME” rapper if he composed the soundtrack for the runway show to which Tyler, The Creator responded with a simple “bingo” confirming his involvement in the event. bingo https://t.co/iYBbsHHqOa — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) January 20, 2022 The Grammy Award-winning rapper also...
The Independent

Dior reconstructs Paris in spectacular Fashion Week show

Dior took over Paris’ iconic Place de la Concorde for a menswear show Friday whose theme was none other than the city of Paris itself.Inside an annex, editors joined a front row including Naomi Campbell to marvel at the heritage house’s spectacular decor. It created a near-life size Parisian bridge, replete with fake birds and fake water lapping underneath via plasma screen, just for the 15-minute collection.Here are some highlights of the fall-winter 2022 menswear displays.DIOR’S CITY OF LIGHTParis Fashion Week is back from its virus-induced slumber. At least that was what some front-row fashion editors uttered upon seeing...
Vice

7 lessons that André Leon Talley taught us

From living beautifully to being a committed agent of change, this is the legacy one of fashion's true greats leaves behind. The news of André Leon Talley’s passing marks an immeasurable loss not just for fashion, but for the world. A pop-cultural titan, the fashion critic, author, and former creative director of Vogue set precedents that have shaped what the industry looks like today. While his death certainly calls for solemn mourning, it’s also a time to appreciate the magnitude of the gifts he gave us, and the legacy he leaves behind.
Byrdie

6 Ways Virgil Abloh Changed Fashion Forever

Today, Louis Vuitton presented its Men’s Fall-Winter 2022 Collection as part of Paris Fashion Week. It was Virgil Abloh’s last collection ever for the luxury brand, and his unique artistic touch was palpably felt all throughout the show. Similar to previous Louis Vuitton debuts, the new collection live-stream presented as an artistic performance. It featured choreography, a diverse selection of models, and, of course, Abloh’s cutting-edge designs.
malemodelscene.net

Discover LOUIS VUITTON Aerogram Collection by Virgil Abloh

Luxury house LOUIS VUITTON presented Aerogram men’s leather goods collection that merges the heritage of travel with modernity, and brings pieces that epitomize craftsmanship and nomadism. The collection explores everyday elegance with sharp lines and modern detailing. Launched last year, Louis Vuitton’s Aerogram collection was inspired by the aerogram, a folded sheet of paper that acts as both a letter and a stamped envelope. This year’s collection brings three new colours, as well as a new model The Messenger Voyage. Fashion photographer Thurstan Redding captured the campaign featuring top models Fernando Cabral, Kohei Takabatake, Leon Dame, and Valentin Caron. In charge of styling was Helena Tejedor, with creative direction from Lucie Matussiere, and movement direction by Eric Christison. Beauty is work of hair stylist Louis Ghewy, and makeup artist Christine Corbel.
hotnewhiphop.com

Meek Mill Pays Respect To Virgil Abloh In New Snippet From Upcoming Mixtape

We're witnessing the tides changing in the music industry. Streaming services became an immediate game-changer when they were introduced in the last decade but these days, artists are putting the power to release music in their own hands with the increasing popularity of cryptocurrency and NFTs. Earlier today, we reported that Nas' NFT launch led the blockchain-powered website Royal to crash while artists like Jay-Z and The Weeknd have similarly launched limited digital art for their fans.
thecut.com

Virgil Abloh’s Last Show

On Thursday morning, Louis Vuitton presented its fall/winter 2022 menswear collection — the last by Virgil Abloh, who died almost two months ago at the age of 41 after a private battle with a rare form of heart cancer. “When it’s all over and our time is no longer,...
crfashionbook.com

Inside Louis Vuitton's Immersive NYC Boutique Experience Designed by Virgil Abloh

To celebrate both the Men’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection as well as the life of Men’s Artistic Director Virgil Abloh, Louis Vuitton has opened a temporary residency in SoHo beginning January 14. This immersive residency signals the release of Abloh’s Spring/Summer 22 vibrant and innovative collection inspired by the 1969 drum solo by The Winstons Amen Break. Since its original release, Amen Break has been adapted by a wide range of genres and it is now a familiar beat in popular pop, rock, and metal tracks. For Abloh, Amen Break represented “a metaphor for the myth of ownership in contemporary creativity,” speaking to the never-ending re-interpretation of fashion staples such as suits, tracksuits, and shirts. In addition to the ready-to-wear pieces made available at the residency, there will also be accessories. The millionaires sunglasses, soft trunks, and prized Louis Vuitton trainers (including the new Tatic Trainers) will all be present, as well as Abloh’s unique interpretations of brand classics leather pieces such as the Keepalls and Sac Plats. To top it off, skateboards, key chains, and jewelry will be on-hand as unique gifting items. These high-quality products have all been carefully constructed, a testament to the brand’s fine craftsmanship and attention to the smallest details.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

