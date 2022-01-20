General Manager of Conway RV resort arrested for embezzlement of nearly $900K

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW)– The General Manager of an Horry County RV resort has been charged with embezzlement after Horry County police say he stole hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Starting in late November of 2020, Troy Bittner, 52, who was the General Manager of Carolina Pines RV Resort in Conway, is accused of refunding money paid to the company on his person credit cards.

On various credit cards, Bittner is accused of refunding around $785,808 according to police.

Between January 1, 2021 and the present, Bittner is also accused of removing money from the company’s safe and documenting the refund to his personal account, according to police.

The amount taken from the safe was around $81,430 and was taken after hours and without the knowledge or consent of the company, according to police.

Bittner was charged with three counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent of $5,000 or more and was released on a $35,000 bond.

