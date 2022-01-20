ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What to Watch Today: Stocks Set to Open Higher After Nasdaq Entered Correction Territory

By Matthew J. Belvedere, CNBC
Cover picture for the articleU.S. stock futures bounced Thursday, one day after the Nasdaq finished in correction territory, down more than 10% from its record high close in November. Tech stocks have been under heavy pressure lately as rising bond yields make it more expensive for companies to borrow to fund growth. (CNBC)...

NBC San Diego

Stock Futures Nudge Lower Ahead of More Earnings and a Big Fed Meeting

Stock futures were little changed Monday, following the S&P 500's worst week since March 2020, as investors awaited more corporate earnings results and a key policy decision from the Federal Reserve. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 33 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 futures also were off 0.1%...
STOCKS
The Independent

Asian shares mostly lower, extending Wall Street losses

Shares were mostly lower in Asia on Monday after Wall Street logged its worst week since the pandemic began in 2020. Benchmarks declined in Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney but rose in Shanghai U.S. futures were higher.Investors have been growing increasingly worried about how aggressively the Federal Reserve which holds a policy meeting this week, might act to cool rising inflation. Historically low rates, dubbed quantitative easing, or QE, have helped support the broader market as the economy absorbed a sharp hit from the pandemic in 2020 and then recovered over the last two years. “The...
STOCKS
NBC San Diego

Treasury Yields Struggle for Direction as Investors Brace for Fed Meeting

The Fed's January two-day policy meeting is due to start on Tuesday. Investors will be looking for any clues as to how much the central bank will raise interest rates this year and when it will start. U.S. Treasury yields struggled for direction on Monday morning, as investors braced for...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

U.S. stocks end lower Friday, Nasdaq books worst week since March 2020

U.S. stock indexes closed lower Friday, capping another punishing week for growth and technology stocks as investors await a Federal Reserve update next week on how aggressively interest rates may rise and financial conditions tighten to tame inflation. The Nasdaq Composite Index led the three stock benchmarks lower Friday, ending down 2.7%, but off 7.6% for the week, which was its worst weekly decline since March 2020, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The Nasdaq also entered correction territory mid-week, commonly measured as at least a 10% decline from its recent record close, and recorded its worst start to a year through Friday since the 2008 global financial crisis. Rising 10-year Treasury yields, up about 25 basis points near 1.74% this year, also have pressured speculative stocks and total returns of riskier assets. The S&P 500 index tumbled 1.9% Friday and 5.7% for the week, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.3% for the session and 4.6% for the week, pulled lower in part by jitters about pinched margins as major banks kicked off fourth-quarter earnings.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Amazon.com Inc. stock underperforms Friday when compared to competitors

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) shed 5.95% to $2,852.86 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.89% to 4,397.94 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.30% to 34,265.37. This was the stock's fourth consecutive day of losses. Amazon.com Inc. closed $920.22 short of its 52-week high ($3,773.08), which the company reached on July 13th.
STOCKS

