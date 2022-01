Downing Street has said it will speak to Tracey Emin following her demand to take down one of her artworks in Number 10.More Passion, a neon piece by the Turner Prize-nominated artist, was installed in 2011 after being donated to the Government Art Collection when David Cameron was prime minister.However, Emin has requested the piece be removed in protest at what she has described as “shameful” reports of parties at the residence during lockdown.[xdelx]The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “My understanding is that the work was gifted to the Government Art Collection with an agreement to initially display it in...

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 4 DAYS AGO