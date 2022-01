YORK – Ruben Avila, 30, of Grand Island has been sentenced to time in jail in a case where he was caught with meth-loaded needles in his possession in York County. He was also initially charged with failure to appear, but that was dismissed because it was determined Avila was incarcerated somewhere else and was unable to appear for an earlier arraignment date.

