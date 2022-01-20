ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Happy Birthday To The Roots’ Questlove!

By Sha Be Allah
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHappy Born day to Ahmir Khalib Thompson better known as ?uestlove a.k.a Questlove! Born in 1971, he turns a half-century today. The OG is originally known as the drummer for the legendary Hip Hop band The...

