Astronomy

Propagating Trajectories from the Earth to the Moon

By Authors
mathworks.com
 3 days ago

PDF document and a MATLAB script called pprop_lunar that can be used to numerically integrate the...

www.mathworks.com

Interesting Engineering

China Detected Water From the Moon's Surface for the First Time

China's space program (CNSA) is the first to detect water signals directly from the Moon's surface thanks to its Chang'e-5 lunar probe, a report from CGTN reveals. The new breakthrough provides yet another important milestone for the CNSA, which is ambitiously closing the gap between itself and the world's two historic space superpowers, the U.S. and Russia.
ASTRONOMY
natureworldnews.com

Scientists Warn Rapid Cooling of Mantle May Be Catastrophic for Life on Earth

According to a paper published this week, the Earth is cooling quicker than previously anticipated, which might have severe consequences for life on the planet. However, given the vast time scale on which Earth exists, any changes brought about by the cooling will take millions of years or more to influence life as we know it.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth#Epoch#Matlab
mathworks.com

Ballistic Interplanetary Trajectory Optimization - SNOPT

PDF document and a MATLAB script called ipto_matlab that can be used to design and optimize “patched conic” ballistic interplanetary trajectories between any two planets of our solar system. It can also be used to find two-body trajectories between a planet and an asteroid or comet. A patched-conic trajectory ignores the gravitational effect of both the launch and arrivals planets on the heliocentric transfer trajectory. This technique involves the solution of Lambert's problem relative to the Sun. Patched-conic trajectories are suitable for preliminary mission design. This script uses the SNOPT nonlinear programming (NLP) algorithm to solve this classic astrodynamics problem.
ASTRONOMY
techeblog.com

China Builds Artificial Moon on Earth to Perform Gravity Experiment, Simulate Lunar Surface

Researchers in China are building an artificial moon research facility to simulate low-gravity environments using magnetism. These experiments will take place within a 2-foot-diameter vacuum chamber that make gravity essentially “disappear.” This chamber is going to be filled with rocks and dust to simulate the lunar surface, and touted as the “first of its kind in the world” and is capable of maintaining such low-gravity conditions for as long as necessary. Read more for a video and additional information.
ASTRONOMY
Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport Man is Working With NASA to Save Earth From Asteroids

Do you remember the 1998 Ben Affleck/Bruce Willis blockbuster movie Armageddon? The film centered on a group of offshore oil rig workers / hastily-trained astronauts pressed into action by a desperate U.S. government to set nuclear explosives on a huge asteroid on a collision course with Earth. Nothing less than the survival of the human (and every other) species depends upon the success of this mission. Saying that the idea is far-fetched is a gigantic understatement. All of that is pure science fiction, right? Thanks in part to a very smart man from Shreveport, not entirely.
SHREVEPORT, LA
astrobiology.com

Gaia As Solaris: An Alternative Default Evolutionary Trajectory

Now that we know that Earth-like planets are ubiquitous in the universe, as well as that most of them are much older than the Earth, it is justified to ask to what extent evolutionary outcomes on other such planets are similar, or indeed commensurable, to the outcomes we perceive around us.
ASTRONOMY
Science News

Readers ask about the moon’s slow escape from Earth and more

The discovery of a protein receptor in nerve cells that detects heat and capsaicin — the compound that makes chili peppers spicy — was one of the 2021 Nobel Prize winners in physiology or medicine, Tina Hesman Saey and Freda Kreier reported in “This year’s Nobel Prizes awarded” (SN: 11/6/21, p. 14).
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

China has built an 'artificial moon' research facility with a lunar-like low gravity environment that will support future exploration of Earth's only natural satellite

Chinese scientists have built an 'artificial moon' that has lunar-like gravity and is designed to help them prepare astronauts for future exploration missions. The low-gravity simulated environment was inspired by experiments that made use of magnets to levitate a frog, the South China Morning Post reported. The simulator is based...
ASTRONOMY
earth.com

Earth, humans, and all living creatures are made from stars

Today’s Video of the Day from the National Science Foundation explains that most of the elements that make up the Earth, humans, and all living creatures were formed in stars. Powerful stellar explosions are the source of many of the elements of the periodic table, including those that make up the human body.
ASTRONOMY
natureworldnews.com

Does the Gravitational Pull of the Sun and Moon Really Affect Activity on Earth?

The two orbs humans' glimpse in the horizon throughout the daytime and nighttime, have a greater impact on Planet's creatures and vegetation than anyone might well realize. While gravity field of the Celestial bodies does seem to effect plant and wildlife activities, according to latest analysis the particular methods by which transpires persist to be unknown.
ASTRONOMY
ESA Blog Navigator

Earth from Space: Kangerlussuaq Glacier

Click on the image below to explore it in its full resolution. Each Sentinel-1 satellite carries an advanced radar instrument giving us a day-and-night supply of images of Earth’s surface. Remote sensing allows us to monitor ice sheets across the globe and keep track of all calving stages – from rift detection to iceberg breakaway – as well as measure ice cover and drifting icebergs.
ASTRONOMY
APS Physics

Laser Propagating through Air Sets Stability Record

An optical link for communication between distant atomic clocks is 100 times more stable than previous links and could enable new precision tests of general relativity. To look for cracks in the general theory of relativity, researchers want to compare—with unprecedented precision—the ticking of two atomic clocks, one on Earth and one in space. An ultrastable laser link will be needed for the ground-to-satellite communication, and now a team has sent a laser beam 2.4 km through air with its frequency stable at the level of 6 parts in.
ASTRONOMY
WKRC

Astronauts can suffer from 'space anemia' when returning to Earth

OTTAWA (WKRC) - A recent study has shown that some astronauts could suffer from a "space anemia." A study from the University of Ottawa and the Ottawa Hospital studied 14 astronauts after they had been to space. Studies have shown that 54% more red blood cells are destroyed by the human body in space than on Earth.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
mathworks.com

Planets Rise/Set

The test_Planrise.m computes planetary positions using JPL_Eph_DE430.m. To compute the rising and setting times of a planet we first determine its geocentric equatorial coordinates (α and δ) for an arbitrary time on the given day. Then, from the declination and the geographical latitude, test_Planrise.m determines whether the planet is continuously above or below the horizon.
ASTRONOMY
mathworks.com

Sunrise Sunset

Year, month, day, lambda (Geographic east longitude of the observer in [deg]), phi (Geographic latitude of the observer in [deg]), zone (local time - universal time in [hour]) and twilight (Indicates civil, nautical or astronomical twilight) are received, then rising and setting times of the Moon and the Sun and twilight times are computed.
ASTRONOMY
mathworks.com

Modified Jacchia 70

The Jacchia Reference Atmosphere is an atmospheric model that define values for atmospheric temperature, density, pressure and other properties at altitudes from 90 to 2500 km. Unlike the more common US Standard Atmosphere and related models, the Jacchia model includes latitudinal, seasonal, geomagnetic, and solar effects, but must be supplemented with another model at lower altitudes. The model, first published in 1970 and updated in 1971 and 1977, is based on spacecraft drag data, and is primarily used in spacecraft modeling and related fields. A common assumption while using the Jacchia Model is that the atmosphere rotates with the Earth as a rigid body.
SCIENCE

