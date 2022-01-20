Propagating Trajectories from the Earth to the Moon

Do you remember the 1998 Ben Affleck/Bruce Willis blockbuster movie Armageddon? The film centered on a group of offshore oil rig workers / hastily-trained astronauts pressed into action by a desperate U.S. government to set nuclear explosives on a huge asteroid on a collision course with Earth. Nothing less than the survival of the human (and every other) species depends upon the success of this mission. Saying that the idea is far-fetched is a gigantic understatement. All of that is pure science fiction, right? Thanks in part to a very smart man from Shreveport, not entirely.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 10 DAYS AGO