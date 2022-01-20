NFL Draft: Top 10 Pick Could Be Traded

The New York Jets Could Trade 10th Overall Draft Pick

The latest news pertains to the New York Jets and the 10th overall pick. They are interested in trading that pick.

Although the NFL playoffs are in full swing, April's draft is fast approaching, and we are hearing rumblings of trade scenarios. The latest news pertains to the New York Jets and the 10th overall pick. After another subpar season, the Jets have the fourth overall selection and the 10th choice via the Seahawks from the Jamal Adams trade. With their quarterback (Zach Wilson) in place, they may leverage the latter of the two picks to acquire more capital.

The news broke when Ralph Vacchiano of SNY wrote, "It's too early to know anything, but I've heard rumblings that the Jets prefer to trade this pick if they can." Thoughts have accumulated on what they may be looking for out of the trade, including a veteran or a move back to gain more picks.

The development of Wilson is certainly at the forefront of their objective list. To enhance his skills, some may think acquiring a top-flight wide receiver would be leveraged with the pick. Vacchiano did not rule this out, but added, "While they could use it to bring back a player (like, maybe a top receiver), I think it's more likely they trade down and see if they can pick up an extra No. 1 pick for next year."

With the offseason timeline just beginning, there are an array of options for the Jets, and they will stay patient leading up to the draft. Free agency and trades must be sorted out with the league year beginning March 16, along with the evaluation process.

